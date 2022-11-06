After Uttarakhand & Gujarat, BJP plays UCC card in Himachal

The BJP on Sunday released an 11-point manifesto for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, promising to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), look into the alleged illegal use of Waqf properties, and increase employment opportunities if voted back to power. Promises such as 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs and free bicycles and scooters for girl students also feature in a separate manifesto for women.

But the party maintained silence on the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), which has been a key demand of the significant vote bank of government employees in the state, and said a committee formed to look into the issue would come out with a report on it.

The promise of implementing UCC is a strategy that the BJP followed in the Uttarakhand elections earlier this year and recently in Gujarat, which goes to polls next month. The party has already set up a committee in Uttarakhand to study the feasibility of implementing UCC in the state and has promised to set up a similar panel in Gujarat if it returns to power. At an event held to release the party’s “Sankalp Patra” here, BJP president JP Nadda said a committee on UCC would be formed if voted to power. He also added that “Waqf properties in the state will be surveyed as per law”, and that a judicial commission would be formed “to look into the legality of the misuse of such properties”.

“If you elect the Jairam Thakur government, I promise you that the common civil code will be implemented in Himachal Pradesh. No one can stop that,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah said at a rally in Pragpur.

The manifesto said a BJP government would provide jobs to eight lakh youth by creating employment opportunities in a phased manner. The document speaks of pucca road construction in all villages in the state, promises the development of five new medical colleges and the doubling of mobile clinics in every constituency.

The BJP, in its Sankalp Patra, said it would impose a ceiling on Goods and Services Tax (GST) on materials used in the packaging of apples at 12 per cent and added that additional GST would be paid by the state government. The state has a high population of apple farmers, who have been protesting on a range of apple-related issues, including against the 18 per cent GST levied on the packaging. However, no announcement has been made on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) demands of the farmers.

Additionally, the manifesto said the party would start a Mukhyamantri Annadata Samman Nidhi scheme to provide small farmers Rs 3,000 in addition to the Rs 6,000 that they now get under the Pradhanmantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna. It also promised Rs 900 crore investment to boost start-ups, an increase in ex-gratia for dependent family members of soldiers killed in the line of duty, and resolution of all discrepancies in the remuneration of government employees.

In an attempt to promote religious tourism and develop infrastructure around temples in the state, the party said it would launch the Shakti programme, under which an estimated Rs 12,000 crore would be spent on the same in the next 10 years.

Targeting women voters, the party launched a separate 11-point manifesto for women. The party said financial aid given to girls belonging to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families under the Mukhyamantri Shagun Yojana would be increased from Rs 31,000 to Rs 51,000. It promised to give female students studying between classes six and eight a free bicycle and a free scooty for girls enrolled in higher classes. It promised financial aid of Rs 25,000 to all pregnant women. Similarly, it said a Rs 25,000 monthly scholarship would be given to 5,000 female toppers in the state.

Nadda underlined that “the policies offered by his party cannot be called freebies as there is a fine distinction between empowerment and allurement”, adding that “it has taken a similar view in its response to the Election Commission in the debate on freebies”.

The party formulated a new scheme called the Devi Annapurna Yojna through which women belonging to poor families will be provided three cooking gas cylinders annually free of cost.



Replying to a question at the programme, Nadda criticised the Congress manifesto released on Saturday, calling it lacking in “vision and direction”. Rejecting any comparison between the two manifestos, Nadda said the “Opposition party has made populist and tall claims” and that “it does not intend to fulfil them”.

In response, the Congress’s Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajiv Shukla said the BJP’s manifesto was a “cut-copy-paste” of his party’s 2017 document on promises, adding that it was “borrowed from its 2022 election document”.

— With PTI inputs