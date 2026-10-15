Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal: ‘In Ankita Bhandari case, BJP govt has tried to protect its leaders’

The upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly polls will test whether the Congress can challenge the incumbent BJP that broke the state’s pattern of alternating governments in 2022 by winning 47 of the state’s 70 seats as against the Congress’s 19.

The Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC)’s president Ganesh Godiyal, 60, faces an uphill task as he gets set to lead the party, plagued by factionalism and infighting, into the high-stakes elections slated for February 2027.

Advertisement

Besides seizing on the “anti-incumbency” factor against the Pushkar Dhami government, the state Congress is looking to make unemployment, migration, corruption in public recruitment, and the 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case its key planks in the polls. In an interview with The Indian Express, Godiyal speaks on a range of issues about the party’s poll preparations and its roadmap ahead. Excerpts:

* What will be the Congress’s principal issues in the 2027 elections?

There are three major issues for us: unemployment, government’s authoritarianism and corruption. When Congress was in power, the challenge was infrastructure development. We worked on roads, electricity, water supply and schools. Once that infrastructure had been developed, the next task should have been to create employment. The BJP has been in power for 10 years, and unemployment has increased substantially. Our first priority will be to address this problem and eliminate unemployment.

Advertisement

In the Ankita Bhandari case, the BJP government has tried to protect its leaders. The appointment of Dushyant Gautam as the new Sikkim Governor, despite the allegations raised in connection with the case, has hurt Uttarakhand’s self-respect. We believe there should have been a proper investigation.

On corruption, Chief Minister Dhami claims that his government has provided jobs to people. However, some government posts, particularly skilled positions, were sold. There have also been allegations of irregularities in MBBS admissions, including the use of forged certificates.

* What is your stand on the Agnipath scheme?

Our central leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, has already announced that if Congress comes to power, we will abolish the Agnipath scheme. Those recruited as Agniveers will be treated as regular soldiers, and future recruitment will return to the regular system that existed before the scheme was introduced. We are also committed to restoring the Old Pension Scheme. These promises will form part of our manifesto. I believe the only benefit of Agnipath is a reduction in expenditure on the armed forces.

* Rahul Gandhi has called for rapid mobilisation in support of the Opposition protests in Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) row. Why were fewer young protesters apparently mobilised from Uttarakhand as compared to some other states?

A substantial number of people went for Delhi protests from Haridwar and Dehradun, as well as from the hills. But there are logistical difficulties. Even travelling from the hills to Dehradun can take a full day. When a call for a protest comes only 12-14 hours in advance, it is difficult to mobilise people from remote areas. Despite that, around 2,500 to 3,000 people went there, according to our estimates.

* Why should voters believe a Congress government would be different on corruption?

My first priority is the state and its people. Even if I have to put my own political future at risk, I will not allow the practices I have criticised under the BJP government to continue.

People should judge me by my record. I have held public office, including as the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee chairman. I maintain that allegations against me have not been substantiated. Our approach is transparent and people-oriented. I will try to ensure that there is no difference between my words and my actions.

* What is the Congress’s target in the polls – the BJP’s avowed aim is to win 60 seats?

Anyone can claim that their party will win 60 or even 65 seats. But I believe we will win around 50 seats, a comfortable majority. I would ask voters to give us a mandate strong enough so that we do not have to worry every day about legislators defecting or being bought.

* Will the controversy over a purification ritual in Haldwani after Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s rally be a poll issue?

How can we accept that after a person leaves a place, others perform a purification ritual because of the visitor’s caste? I believe the wound caused by this incident will teach the BJP a lesson.

* The Congress appeared to be quiet when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) acted in a case against party veteran Harish Rawat’s aide. Why?

Congress leaders opposed the ED’s action. I said then, and say it now, that the action in a case dating back a decade was politically motivated. We believe the allegations are bizarre.

We learnt that Harish Rawat had been summoned when he arrived at the ED office, and we went to support him. He was released that evening. We believe the action is being taken at the direction of the central government because the election is approaching. The Congress stands firmly with him (Rawat).

* AICC leader in charge of Uttarakhand Kumari Selja recently said that no leader is above the party. Was that directed at Rawat amid questions about his separate campaign?

Selja ji made a general point: no one is above the party. She said that she, too, must follow the high command’s instructions and remain within party discipline. The message was not directed at Rawat alone. It applied to all of us, including me.