Pushkar Singh Dhami: ‘Experts have not linked projects and Joshimath incidents… development is needed’

When cracks appeared on roads and houses across Joshimath, a key point of discussion was the successive official reports that foretold the disaster in the hilly town. As research goes on to assess the situation there, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami speaks to The Indian Express about what lies ahead, the resettlement plan for the residents, and the action plan to prevent similar damage in other parts of the state. Excerpts:

The state government is in touch with the central agencies working in Joshimath. What lies ahead based on the assessment so far?

There are eight technical institutes here, a 10-member team from the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI); another 10-member team from the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI); a seven-member team from the Wadia Institute; seven Geological Survey of India (GSI) scientists; four Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) scientists; and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) officials.

While temporary relief options are already on – Rs 3.77 crore has been distributed to 307 affected families as interim relief – plans for temporary resettlement will be made according to the findings of these agencies. Our aim is to provide all possible facilities to people and resettle them in the best way. As far as the future of Joshimath is considered, around 70 per cent of the area is unaffected. The shops are open. People are going about their day-to-day life and are regularly visiting the Auli town close to Joshimath.

The yatra (Chardham Yatra) begins only after four months… Last year, the number of visiting tourists set a record. We are prepared this year too. There is no need for unnecessary doubts.

The Chamoli district administration is talking to the affected families. Is there a final decision on permanent rehabilitation?

A committee headed by the District Magistrate has been formed and they are conducting an assessment survey. All options are open for permanent rehabilitation. Currently, people are living in hotels and temporary shelters. The next step will be to shift them to prefabricated structures built on areas certified by geological experts. The third step would be permanent rehabilitation in a chosen and verified area.

Multiple options are being looked at. One is to give people money and the liberty to go and settle wherever they want. Another is providing land to help people build their houses. Both these options would be available and people would have the liberty to choose what they want. An amount of Rs 1.50 lakh is already being provided to the disaster-affected landowners until the permanent rehabilitation policy is determined. This includes an advance amount of Rs 1 lakh (which will be adjusted) and an additional Rs 50,000 for the transportation of goods and other immediate needs.

You recently met Home Minister Amit Shah. What requests were made to the Centre? Is there a specific amount you asked for rehabilitation work?

The Prime Minister himself is taking cognizance of the situation and is continuously monitoring it. He assured all possible help to Joshimath and Uttarakhand. We requested Amit Shahji to provide central help for the disaster relief work and he also assured all possible help. We have not given an estimated number to the Central government.

However, we informed them that based on the primary discussion with central technical institutions, there is need for widespread reconstruction in the area and that a final estimation would be given after the technical surveys are over.

In Joshimath, the state Cabinet proposed spending of funds on various short-term and medium-term works from its resources till funds are received as a relief package from the Centre. We assure that there will be no shortage of funds for the works undertaken.

Reports suggest that eight other districts in the state, apart from Chamoli, are facing a similar situation. Is the state government aware of this and is there a long-term plan?

We are a state that has always faced such disasters. This is the Himalayan region and it has always been geologically very active… That changes a lot of things. This is why we want to assess the carrying capacity of the land and make plans accordingly.

We have already instructed the Urban Development Department to prepare effective urban town planning in each district. Instructions have also been given for effective arrangement of drainage and sewer systems in hill towns. I have also directed officials to make a phase-wise plan where such systems are not in place.

There are allegations that we started too late in Joshimath and that places like Karnaprayag, where similar cracks have appeared in houses, are not getting the required attention.

We are fully aware of the situation in places like Karnaprayag and Dharchula and we are working there too. Relief work is also on. This is why we are focusing on proper drainage and sewer systems in all the affected areas across the state. We are making phase-wise plans. After a detailed study of the load-bearing capacity of all such areas, we will make a state-wide plan. Our priority is to balance ecology, economy and development moving forward.

Most of these affected places are near the ongoing Chardham Railway Project. Is there any plan to stop the project or at least reconsider it?

The expert reports and the findings of the central agencies have not suggested any connection between the projects and the disasters mentioned. All I would say is that it is not a good idea to jump to conclusions, and it is too soon to assume what is causing the cracks. We need to have some scientific basis for making such a claim.

People might be making claims for different reasons. What we need to understand is that infrastructure development is important for the state and the country. Development is needed and we cannot stop it just like that. For now, our focus is on the rehabilitation of those affected. We need to take care of the women, children and elders. We need better drainage and sewage systems and water outlets. This is our focus.

There is a lot of discussion on the 1976 M C Mishra report. Both the BJP and Congress are blaming each other for failing to implement its recommendations.

Some people will always try to politicise such issues. This is not the time for blame game. We should all avoid politicising this and come together to work. I personally do not want to blame anyone. My job is to provide relief to the people and make long-term plans to tackle the situation. That is precisely what I am doing.

The gag order issued by the NDMA after ISRO published images of a sinking Joshimath drew a lot of criticism. A minister in the state Cabinet suggested that the state government was involved in this decision.

We should always wait for official study reports on such sensitive issues. Saying anything without an official report is hasty. Therefore, such things should be avoided. Until we have received study reports from all institutions and have compiled all the reports, there are all kinds of possibilities.

Uniform Civil Code was one of your biggest electoral promises. Can we expect it to be implemented?

An expert committee is working on a UCC draft; we are the first in the country to have this. We expect to have the draft ready by this year and to start working on making it a law. As of now, the expert panel is compiling and studying the suggestions received by various stakeholders.

The state has taken a similar stand on religious conversion and made the law stricter.

Yes. Religious conversion was a serious issue in the state. Some people were using all kinds of tools to lure locals in rural and tribal areas. This is the Devbhoomi (land of gods) and such a disgusting practice should not be allowed here. Nothing should be allowed here that goes against religion.

This is why we made the anti-conversion law stricter and made unlawful conversions a cognizable and non-bailable offence, punishable with a prison term of up to 10 years. I invite other states also to make similar laws and ensure no one is lured into religious conversion.

Crimes against SCs, STs are increasing in the state.

There was an incident recently in Uttarkashi. We are making sure such incidents are not repeated in the state. We want everyone’s cooperation.