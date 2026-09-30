Akhilesh Yadav’s surprise Rajya Sabha choice: A top Reliance executive

Veteran leader Ram Gopal Yadav and Reliance Industries executive Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani are Samajwadi Party’s candidates for the Rajya Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh. While the selection of Ram Gopal Yadav, a seasoned leader and the uncle of party chief Akhilesh Yadav, was expected, Nathwani’s name came as a surprise, not just to the public, but also within party circles. Soon after the party’s announcement, the question doing the rounds is: Why did the SP choose a corporate executive based in Gujarat for a Rajya Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh?

Nathwani is a senior corporate with Reliance Industries. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is currently Group President at the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate, and also a director at Reliance New Energy Ltd and Reliance Projects & Property Management Services Ltd.

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He has been associated with Reliance Industries for about 16 years, and has held senior positions, including Group Senior Vice-President. He is also associated with sports administration; his profile lists him as Vice-President of the Gujarat Cricket Association since September 2019. He has also held positions in the Jamnagar District Football Association and other Gujarat-based institutions.

His LinkedIn biography says he has overseen non-technical functions, including finance and accounts, procurement and contracts, human resources, IT, security, corporate affairs and CSR activities at Reliance’s manufacturing divisions. He has also been associated with the Dwarkadhish Temple Administrative Committee.

Independent candidate Parimal Nathwani files his nomination papers for Rajya Sabha elections from Jharkhand on June 8. (File) Independent candidate Parimal Nathwani files his nomination papers for Rajya Sabha elections from Jharkhand on June 8. (File)

His father is an MP too

Nathwani’s father, Parimal Nathwani, is a senior Reliance executive who was re-elected to the Rajya Sabha from Jharkhand as an NDA-backed Independent in June 2026. This is his fourth consecutive term in the Upper House.

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The Samajwadi Party’s selection of Dhanraj Nathwani, therefore, marks an unusual choice: a corporate executive with strong roots in Gujarat fielded for a Rajya Sabha seat by a political party that has a strong base in Uttar Pradesh. Also interesting is his father’s parliamentary profile and the NDA’s support that put him in the Rajya Sabha for the fourth time.

UP’s Rajya Sabha math

A total of 10 Rajya Sabha seats are going to polls in Uttar Pradesh on October 16. This election comes months before the Assembly polls and would be seen as an indicator of political equations as parties prepare for the big fight.

In the 403-member Assembly, the ruling NDA has 292 MLAs, including the BJP’s 256. With support of Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik), which has two MLAs, the alliance’s effective strength is 294. The main opposition, Samajwadi Party, has 101 MLAs, and its ally, Congress, has two.

Based on current strength, the BJP-led ruling alliance has the numbers to win eight of the 10 Rajya Sabha seats, and the Samajwadi Party, with the Congress’s support, can win two.