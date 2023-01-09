The clickbaiters behind the new political drama in UP

The 24×7 social media battles between political parties took a turn for the worse in UP on Sunday, after state Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) social media in-charge, Richa Rajput, filed a complaint of threat to rape and character assassination against Samajwadi Party’s social media cell member Manish Jagan Agrawal, who was arrested on these charges. In a swift retaliation, the SP had Richa Rajput booked on similar charges, while SP chief Akhilesh Yadav held a protest at the jail to protest against the charges against Agrawal. But who are Richa Rajput and Manish Jagan Agrawal?

Manish Jagan Agrawal (40), a member of the SP’s media cell, who was arrested on Sunday, hails from Biswan area of Sitapur and belongs to the family of former Congress Rajya Sabha member late Jagannath Prasad Agrawal. Jagannath Agrawal was a freedom fighter and a three-time MLA for the Congress, and was an MP during the tenure of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Manish, who is booked under several IPC sections and was sent to judicial custody on Sunday, joined the SP from the Congress in 2009. He describes himself as a political strategist on social media, and was one of the members who ran the Twitter handle of the Samajwadi Party media cell. He was arrested on Sunday in a case lodged on December 26 by a journalist, in which it was alleged that the official handle of the SP media cell had used objectionable remarks against the family of journalist Vishwa Gaurav Tripathi. Police later confirmed they had added a second FIR against Agrawal in a case filed by BJYM social media in-charge Richa Rajput on January 4, under sections 354(A) (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC and relevant sections of the IT Act.

Richa Rajput (26), who has been booked in a separate case based on a complaint by SP’s state president Naresh Uttam Patel, is a member of BJYM and handles the social media of the BJP’s youth outfit. Hailing from Auraiya district, Rajput is from the backward Lodhi community and has no background in politics. She joined the BJYM four years ago, and has since been given the responsibility for handling its social media. “She joined BJYM four years ago, and has since mostly worked for the outfit’s social media team. She is an ordinary party worker with no background in politics,” said a senior party leader.

Rajput was booked on Sunday after the Samajwadi Party complained that she had used objectionable remarks for MP and party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple, and their daughter.

She was booked by the police for obscenity and insulting a woman’s modesty, as well as under the Information Technology Act, in a case lodged at Hazratganj police station on Sunday. Police say the probe in the case is ongoing and if needed, she will be arrested, depending on what the probe finds.