Major reshuffle in UP power corridors, powerful officials lose key portfolios

Amidst reports of ongoing tussle between some ministers and their respective heads of departments, and hours after Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi, who held charge of many significant departments, retired, Uttar Pradesh witnessed a major administrative reshuffle of senior IAS officers.

Among the most striking changes, indicating the new equations in UP power corridors, was in the portfolio of Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Navneet Sahgal. Sahgal loses charge of Information, MSME, Khadi and Resham and Handloom Departments, and takes over as ACS, Sports.

The biggest gainer perhaps of the reshuffle is 1995-batch IAS officer Sanjay Prasad. While departments handled by Awasthi were distributed among different officials, two of the most significant ones – Home and Information – went to Prasad, the Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He also gets Protocol, Confidential, Visa Passport and Vigilance departments.

The government also replaced senior bureaucrat Amit Mohan Prasad, against whom Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak had complained recently regarding transfers.

Amit Mohan Prasad, who was serving as Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Health, since the time of the Covid pandemic, is now ACS, MSME, Handloom, Khadi Departments. Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, who was on the wait list, has been made Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare.

Senior IAS officer Himanshu Kumar, who was Principal Secretary, Social Welfare and Minority Welfare Departments, has been made Principal Secretary, Rural Development and Rural Engineering Departments. Hari Om, who was Principal Secretary, General Administration, takes over as Principal Secretary, Social Welfare Department, as well as Director, Scheduled Tribe Development.

ACS to Governor Mahesh Kumar Gupta is now head of Energy and Alternative Energy, two of the departments being handled by Awanish Kumar Awasthi so far.

Kalpana Awasthi, the Principal Secretary, Sports, is the new Principal Secretary to the Governor, Anandi Ben Patel.

Another of the responsibilities Awasthi held, as CEO of the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority, has gone to Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner and ACS, Industries, Arvind Kumar.

Principal Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Mukesh Kumar Meshran now holds additional charge of Religious Affairs while Rajesh Kumar Singh takes Jail Administration – two of the other departments held by Awasthi.

Another significant change involved Deepak Kumar, Principal Secretary, Basic Education, who now gets additional charge of Secondary Education. Aradhana Shukla, who was ACS, Secondary Education, has been made ACS, Ayush Department. Sudhir Mahadev Bobde, who was Member, Revenue Board, has been made Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department.