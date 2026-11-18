The demand for a grand Krishna temple at a disputed site in Mathura may become the BJP’s key political plank in the coming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday declaring, “Ayodhya hui hamari hai, ab Mathura ki baari hai (Ayodhya has become ours; now it is Mathura’s turn).”

Maurya, who was in Mathura to attend the BJP’s two-day brainstorming session on electoral strategy, had also said on Monday that, like the Ayodhya Ram Temple, a grand Krishna temple would be built at the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah mosque site either through the judicial process or mutual dialogue. The mosque was built on the orders of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb adjacent to the Krishna Janmasthal — that devotees believe to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna — after demolishing a temple. The dispute involves ownership of 13.37 acres, which the petitioners claim belongs to the deity, Lord Shri Krishna Virajman.

Targeting Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav and asking him to join the “kar seva (volunteer work)” for the temple, Maurya said, “We are saying this today, and we will say it tomorrow as well: ‘Ayodhya hui hamari hai, ab Mathura ki baari hai.’ I would tell Akhilesh Yadav that if he is truly a devotee of Lord Krishna, he should prepare to work towards the construction of a grand temple at the birthplace of Lord Krishna. Perhaps this could save his bicycle (SP’s election symbol) from sinking and help his party retain at least some of the position it had in 2017.”

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Read | How BJP plans to go after Akhilesh Yadav in UP poll campaign

The BJP’s decision to raise the Krishna temple issue comes amid the Opposition’s constant targeting over Ram Temple and the donation theft scandal that had put the ruling party and the larger RSS ecosystem on the back foot. Akhilesh Yadav is scheduled to visit the Ram Temple on December 12 in what will be his first visit. By daring Akhilesh to join the efforts to build the temple, the BJP is testing his political positioning, given the Yadav community’s association with Lord Krishna and the SP chief’s frequent references to his Yaduvanshi identity.

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya greets BJP president. (@kpmaurya1 X/ANI Photo) Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya greets BJP president. (@kpmaurya1 X/ANI Photo)

An agenda set five months ago

The Mathura pitch did not emerge overnight. On June 29, while addressing a government event in Hathras, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath challenged Akhilesh to openly support a movement for the “liberation” of Krishna Janmabhoomi, drawing a parallel with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement that led to the demolition of the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992.

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“Ab taiyari kariye ki hum Krishna Kanhaiya ke liye bhi kuch kar saken. Ab Mathura ki baat kariye (It is time to do something for Lord Krishna. Let us talk about Mathura now),” the CM had said. He also asked the SP chief to publicly support the demand if he considers himself religious.

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The BJP’s attempt to bring up the temple row appears to be a strategy to place Akhilesh in a political straitjacket as Muslims form a significant chunk of the PDA — Pichhda, or OBCs, Dalits, and Alpsankhyak or minorities — social coalition that he is banking on to win the 2027 battle. If the SP chief does not engage the BJP over this, it could potentially raise questions within his own core support base of Yadavs. The BJP’s Mathura campaign, therefore, is not simply about raising a religious issue. It also seeks to contest the SP chief’s claim to a cultural identity associated with Lord Krishna.

With the Ayodhya dispute settled by the courts, the RSS has officially distanced itself from other religious disputes. In 2022, amid a row over the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had questioned the need to “look for a Shivling in every mosque (har masjid me Shivling kyun dekhna)” and said the RSS was not in favour of launching any other movement (andolan) on these issues.

Two years later, Bhagwat said the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was a “matter of faith” for Hindus, but added that it was “unacceptable” to rake up “such new issues on a daily basis” simply because of “extreme hatred, malice, enmity and suspicion”.

Opposition hits back

Hitting back at Maurya on Tuesday, Akhilesh alleged that he lacked knowledge of religious rituals and devotional songs. “He (Maurya) does not know any hymns and does not perform any rituals and is a fake person,” said the SP president.

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The Congress and the SP sought to turn the BJP’s renewed pitch on the Mathura issue into a political debate over alleged corruption, land acquisition, and displacement, asking whether religious development projects were being used to advance the ruling party’s electoral agenda.

“They looted in Ayodhya. Will Mathura too join this list?” asked Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajpoot, alleging that houses were being demolished in Mathura in the name of a proposed corridor.

SP MP Rajiv Rai alleged that the BJP was treating religious places as its political territory. Referring to the alleged theft of temple offerings and land in Ayodhya, he said Mathura could be the “next target”. Rai pointed to the BJP’s defeat in the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat in 2024 — Ayodhya is part of the constituency — and its losses in the recent MLC elections in Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Mathura. “If their objective is that they have found a new place to steal, and they will go to Mathura to steal, then may Lord Shri Krishna grant them good sense,” Rai said.