BSP down, SP sees an opening, woos Dalits with 1857 martyr

With an eye on Dalit voters, the Samajwadi Party is scheduled to hold a programme at the party’s headquarters on the death anniversary of freedom fighter Uda Devi Pasi. The programme, to honour the sacrifice of the freedom fighter during the revolt of 1857, is a first of its kind for the SP in the state.

Party leaders say the objective behind the programme is to reach out to the Pasi community of the central UP region. “With the BSP struggling to hold fort in UP, a space for the SP has been created among Dalit voters of the state. We are working to ensure that the community chooses us in future elections as an alternative to the BSP,” said a party leader.

“Our national president has been speaking about bringing together Ambedkarvadi and Lohiavadis together. With this programme too, we are trying to do the same. Since 2019 after Maywatiji called off the alliance with our party, several important Dalit leaders have joined us,” the leader added.

While Dalits in the state have relied heavily on the Mayawati-led BSP for political representation, the party’s performance in the state polls this year was dismal, when it could win just one seat out of the 403 it contested.

“The community is seeing that the BSP is not being able to consolidate enough votes to win seats. In that case, the SP which already has considerable support from Muslims and Yadavs can become a viable option for the community,” said another SP leader.

The SP has traditionally relied on its M+Y (Muslims + Yadav) formula. By trying to reach out to the Pasi community, which has considerable numbers of voters in the central UP region, it hopes to win over the traditional voters of the BSP.

Meanwhile, the Mayawati-led party is trying to do the same with the SP’s traditional voters, the Muslims. The BSP is keen to add Muslim votes to its kitty for its political revival, with Mayawati repeatedly saying that the BSP is the only party that can defeat the BJP in the state – a subtle message to the Muslims to rally behind it.

After being reduced to a mere 12.8 per cent of the vote share in the Assembly elections this year, Mayawati had said the decision by Muslims to throw their lot behind the Samajwadi Party (SP) resulted in Dalits, upper-caste Hindus and OBCs backing the BJP to keep out the SP’s “jungle raj”.

SP leaders say the party’s latest attempt to reach out to the Dalit community through the programmes on Uda Devi Pasi will be taken to the districts. “The initial programme will be held at the party headquarters, but we will have events in the districts near Lucknow, like Raebareilly, Barabanki and Unnao. The programmes will see speeches from our Dalit leaders about the oppression of the community under BJP rule, and also about incidents of harassment of Dalits in Hathras and other districts,” said Manoj Paswan of the SP, who is among the leaders given charge of organising the event.

Former BSP leader R K Chaudhary, who is now with the SP, says it is his responsibility to let people know of the sacrifices of the freedom fighter. “Historians of this country have ignored those who came from the margins of society. It Is our responsibility to ensure that people know about such great personalities. There will be a programme at the party office on November 16,” said the former MLA.

“Uda Devi had killed 36 British soldiers in the battle of Sikandar Bagh in Lucknow. She is someone the Pasis take great pride in,” said Chaudhary.