When UP Assembly is a court: A look at the cases, a Legislature vs Judiciary tussle

When the Uttar Pradesh Assembly sat as a court on March 3 and sentenced five policemen and one retired police official to imprisonment for the day – essentially a couple of hours till 12 am that night – it marked at least the fourth time that the House had seen such a “trial”.

Speaker Satish Mahana conducted the trial in front of the Assembly. While MLAs of all other parties were present, the Samajwadi Party was missing as it had held a walkout before the proceeding began, on a different issue.

The Assembly was careful to sentence the six to a duration short of 24 hours, as exceeding that would have led to the suspension of the five still serving from the force. The idea, the Assembly underlined, was to send a larger message that officials need to respect the Legislature and to underline the “supremacy” of the Legislature.

The six spent the sentence in a cell created on the House premises.

1989

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly was constituted in 1937, and the last such “trial” in the House took place more than three decades back, in 1989.

A member of the House, Hardeo, gave a breach of privilege notice against an official of the Terai Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation, Shankar Dutt Ojha. Hardeo claimed Ojha had misbehaved with him in an Assembly corridor for raising a question.

The House took immediate note of the incident and Ojha was summoned, like the police officers were this time. Ojha was not given any punishment though, after he tendered an apology.

1964

This 59-year-old case was when the Uttar Pradesh Assembly last ordered an arrest. A breach of privilege petition was filed by former Congress leader Narsingh Narayan Pandey of Gorakhpur some people for publishing and distributing pamphlets against him, including on the Assembly premises, alleging corruption.

Three of them were asked to appear before the House based on a privilege committee report. When one Keshav Singh failed to do so, the Speaker ordered House Marshals to arrest him and bring him before the Assembly.

Keshav was arrested from Gorakhpur, tried in the Assembly and awarded seven-day imprisonment, including for contempt of the House. He was to serve his sentence at the District Jail.

When Keshav Singh secured bail from a court, the Assembly took serious note of the matter, asking whether the Judiciary could surpass a Legislature’s orders. As the Assembly decided to hold not just Keshav Singh and his lawyer but also judges guilty of contempt of the House, it became a seminal case of power clash between the Judiciary and Legislature at the time.

Later, the President of India intervened and the issue was resolved after taking the opinion of the Supreme Court.

1958

The acting editor of Blitz weekly, Dinshaw Homi Mistry, was arrested on the orders of then Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Nafisul Hassan, from Bombay. Hassan objected to a news report by Blitz’s Lucknow-based correspondent against him.

While it was published in 1951, the issue was taken up in the Assembly seeking the appearance of Mistry in 1958.

After Mistry was released on the intervention of the Supreme Court, some MLAs sought again that he appear before the Assembly. This was subsequently withdrawn as Blitz carried an apology from Mistry, expressing “regret” for clearing the write-up that he admitted was “scandalous”.

On the request of then Chief Minister Sampurnanada, Mistry was pardoned by the Assembly.

2023

The case over which the sentencing has come now dates back to 2004, when a committee took up a breach of privilege notice by then BJP MLA from Kanpur Salil Vishnoi. The MLA claimed that he was leading a protest march in Kanpur against irregular power supply on September 15, 2004, and was trying to give a memorandum to the District Magistrate when the police cracked down. He said police personnel misbehaved with him, used abusive language and, in a lathicharge, left his leg fractured.

In his breach of privilege notice, Vishnoi named six police officials, including Abdul Samad, then Circle Officer, Babupurva, Kanpur Nagar; then SHO, Kidwai Nagar; Srikant Shukla, a sub-inspector; and Constables Chote Singh, Vinod Mishra and Meharban Singh.

The matter was heard by a privilege committee on October 25, 2004, which gave the police officials a chance to present their side of the story. On the basis of evidence, such as video footage of the incident, the committee held the six guilty on July 28, 2005, and recommended that they be punished.

In 2021, the matter went to the Advocate General for opinion, who gave his consent to the committee’s recommendation.

The issue was pending since then, till it came up before the privilege committee on February 1 this year. On February 27, the committee decided to summon the police officials to the House. Of the six, Samad retired last month, but the remaining are still serving in different posts.

Petitioner MLA Salil Vishnoi is now a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council and also state vice-president of the BJP.

He told The Indian Express: “Many Legislatures face such incidents, but keep quiet. However, I kept pursuing my case. Had I not been young at the time, and a worker not given me cover after I had fainted that day, I would have been killed. The way I was beaten up just for raising a public issue was brutal and should not happen.”

The only MLA who objected to the six being sentenced for the day during the Assembly proceedings was senior minister and veteran BJP leader Surya Pratap Shahi. The minister said the police officers being summoned and standing before the Assembly was humiliating enough, and their hours of punishment should be reduced.

Vishnoi said he didn’t want to comment on Shahi’s stand, adding that even SP MLAs who had not been present later came up to him and congratulated him.

“The aim was not rigorous punishment (as such) but to send a message… Vidhayika ke samman ki baat hai (It is about the prestige of the Legislature),” Vishnoi said.

There is another fact about the incident that Vishnoi revealed. Speaker Mahana, who handed out the punishment, and a seven-term MLA from Kanpur, was sitting on protest at the district collectorate on the same issue at the time of the assault on him.