Urged people to help Bhupendra break Narendra’s record; they broke record of records: PM

Asserting that the Assembly poll results have proved that the electorate has identified people who are “creating fresh challenges” for the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s future can be brightened only by erasing the fault lines, not by deepening them, and that conflicts can be created by anyone, but those who think of the country first should bring people together so that the nation marches ahead.

Addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters here on Thursday evening, after the party scored a landslide win in Gujarat and faced defeat to Congress in Himachal Pradesh, Modi said the results also prove that BJP has become the first choice for a cross-section of the people — be it “the village or the city, the poor or the middle class, farmers or labourers — their first choice is BJP”.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda were also on the dais along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the country’s youth, women, and people from tribal communities have voted for the party since they have realised BJP works for them, and is capable enough to take on all challenges. “When the youth voted in large numbers for BJP, the message is clear that they have checked, tested and trusted our work.. . It means the youth want BJP’s development-oriented politics, not a politics governed by dynasty or caste lines,” he said.

Maintaining that women, too, chose BJP, Modi said, “No other government has done so much to improve their lives.” People from Gujarat’s tribal belt also “blessed BJP, and the party won 34 of 40 seats” in the region, he pointed out.

Reiterating his confidence in the people of Gujarat, Modi said he had asked the electorate to break the record he had set, referring to the 127 seats BJP won in 2002. “I had urged them to break the record of Narendra; (so that) Bhupendra surpasses Narendra’s record, and for that Narendra (Modi) will work with all his might. But the people have done wonderful (work)…they created the record of breaking records and made history,” he said, referring to BJP bagging 156 seats and surpassing Congress’s 149-seat record, set under the leadership of late Madhavsinh Solanki in 1985.

The BJP, he asserted, is “part of every household in Gujarat”.

Applauding Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupender Patel for his victory with a margin of nearly 2 lakh votes, Modi recalled the “difficult times” he himself had to go through after taking over as CM in 2001. But, he added, those times had “emboldened” and inspired him to be stronger and take bold decisions for the state.

Warning party workers that difficult times lie ahead for the BJP, he said: “Our struggles are going to increase…. We have to continuously move forward amid hostile conditions. We have to increase our tolerance level and our understanding. We have to be service-minded and win people’s hearts by serving them.”

The Prime Minister also said that the Gujarat poll results have proved that there is a strong desire among people to see a developed India and they have realised that BJP is the best party to lead the country through the challenges, the difficult times — and they “look up to BJP” when the country needs a strong leadership.

Pointing out that the youth have rejected the politics of “shortcut”, Modi said: “The voter today is so aware that he/she has a clear idea about the advantages and disadvantages (facing them). Voters know the country will have to bear a huge loss for shortcut politics, so they rejected it. One must remember that if the country is prosperous then everyone’s prosperity is certain.”

In Himachal Pradesh, where the Congress emerged victorious, Modi said the difference was less than 1% votes. But, he added, the party and the Central government will not compromise with the commitment for the state’s development.

Modi also referred to some “neutral people who keep changing their colours”, and to the Aam Aadmi Party, without naming it, and said despite the build-up it had made, the party lost deposits on many seats in Uttarakhand, and now in Himachal Pradesh.

BJP president J P Nadda was sharper in his attack on AAP. Calling the party’s chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal a “kattar baiman” (utterly dishonest), Nadda alleged that this was the first time in Independent India that a politician needed a board to showcase his honesty. “This shows that he is a kattar baiman,” Nadda said. “A new party came to insult Gujarat, the leader of that party said that our (AAP’s) government is coming to Gujarat. He should now apologise to the people for misleading and fooling them.”

Nadda said AAP got fewer than NOTA votes in 25 seats in Himachal Pradesh.