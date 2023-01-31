From the Urdu Press: India’s success as a republic and the challenges ahead

India’s 74th Republic Day was the overarching theme in editorials in the Urdu press last week. These dailies hailed India’s journey as a democracy and flagged the challenges that lie ahead, calling on citizens to take on the “responsibility to protect the diversity of cultural values”.

URDU TIMES

The Urdu Times, in its editorial, wrote that India became a republic 73 years ago and that its unity in diversity makes India a unique country.

“What has bound India together, despite its diversity, is its legal system, which ensures justice for all sections of society. President Draupadi Murmu also highlighted this in her address to the nation. This diversity has not divided us; in fact, has been a uniting and binding force. That is why we have succeeded as a democracy,” said the editorial. The daily noted that the country’s legal system should be hailed for being the backbone of the republic.

The daily, however, pointed out that in the recent past there has been a lot of debate around the justice delivery system. It said culprits were roaming free, and that seeking justice has become costly and a difficult task for the common man. “Governments do not progress when justice is weakened. Thousands of innocents are languishing in jails. Those who have been framed in false cases should be freed. And the Republic Day is the occasion to do so. We have to ensure our legal system is robust so that no one has to take out a yatra, like Rahul Gandhi did, in future,” the daily argued.

Siasat Daily

Siasat noted that democracy is central to realising the dreams and aspirations of the founders of the country, and citizens are supreme in a democracy. “This year India completed 73 years as a republic, which is a milestone in itself. Today, we should introspect as to how far we have succeeded in achieving the dreams of our freedom fighters. The hallmark of our democracy is that its citizens have the power to elect a government of their choice,” the editorial said, adding those who are drunk on power know this fact very well.

“This is precisely why political parties of all hues promise the ‘heaven’ to voters,” the daily said, adding that there had been attempts to weaken and make a mockery of India’s democratic principles. Attempts were being made to dislodge citizens as central characters in our democracy, the daily argued. “They are denied their basic rights. Political parties are resorting to any means to remain in power, which is undermining the democratic principles of our country. The use of money and muscle power has become rampant. On this Republic day, we all should take a pledge to deepen the democratic principles of our country. It’s the responsibility of the citizens to uphold the democratic values.”

Salar

In its editorial, Salar wrote that January 26 is a landmark date as it marks the beginning of the journey of the modern Indian Republic. “But since the last few months, the way the judiciary, the most reliable and strong pillar of a democratic country, is being undermined under the guise of the election of judges, is a threat to the country’s democracy. The Narendra Modi-led BJP government, after seizing all government institutions, has now turned to the judiciary, where it wants the central government’s interference,” the daily opined, adding this clearly means that the Modi government wants its own representative in the courts as well.

“That is why Union Law Minister Kiran Richu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar are raising issues which have no basis in reality. Both of them are putting pressure on the judiciary by declaring the Parliament as supreme, that the Supreme Court, the biggest court of the country, should also follow the laws made by the people’s representatives sitting in the Parliament,” it said.

Saying that the Centre’s intentions are not clear, it said the government is trying to defame the judiciary by making remarks against it. “This is against democracy. It should be noted that the purpose of the judicial system is not only to resolve disputes but also to maintain justice and one way to maintain justice is to remove obstacles such as delays in the delivery of justice,” the editorial argued.

ROZNAMA RASHTRIYA SAHARA

The Delhi edition of the daily also devoted its editorial to Republic Day celebrations. “Our journey as a democracy can be called successful in the sense that India has remained united. They (citizens) believe in the constitution and are making their democracy an example for others,” the editorial said.

It also underscored that the world is not only looking up to India but also expecting a lot from the country. “When the Constitution provides equal opportunities and rights to all citizens, we should not think that it is only the government’s responsibility to protect democracy, but all citizens also have the responsibility to protect the diversity of cultural values,” the daily said in its editorial.