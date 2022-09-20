From the Urdu Press: Gyanvapi flashpoint and Vedanta-Foxconn row to Modi’s message to Putin and Rahul’s Yatra

The spectre of the Babri Masjid demolition haunted the Urdu dailies as they spotlighted the Varanasi district court’s decision to allow the hearing of the plea seeking the right to worship deities within the Gyanvapi mosque, ruling that it is not barred by the Places of Worship Act, 1991. They fear that the tilting of scales in favour of this plea may open the floodgates of similar rows, setting up a new faultline in the country.

ROZNAMA RASHTRIYA SAHARA

The multi-edition Roznama Rashtriya Sahara kicks off its September 13 editorial with a question: “Will Gyanvapi mosque turn into another Babri Masjid?” It says the question has assumed salience as the Varanasi district court has dismissed the challenge by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee against the civil suits filed by four Hindu women seeking the right to worship deities within the Gyanvapi mosque premises, thereby allowing the maintainability of the suits to be heard on merit now. It notes that Varanasi district judge AK Vishvesha ruled that the Hindu side is not barred by the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, which stipulates that the nature of all places of worship, except Ayodhya’s Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid which was then under litigation, shall be maintained as it was on August 15, 1947. This law was invoked by the Supreme Court while delivering its judgment in favour of Ram Temple in 2019.

The daily writes that the 1991 Act has been reassuring for the Muslim community so far despite the setback in the Ayodhya case. “However, the Varanasi court order has now cleared the decks for hearing in the dispute involving a second mosque after Babri Masjid — Gyanvapi mosque… It has also triggered concerns whether this would lead to opening of floodgates of such rows despite the 1991 Act since multiple disputes involving various places of worship have surfaced in recent days.”

The edit points out that the Ayodhya row had sparked widespread riots killing many people across the country. The Babri Masjid demolition sent shock waves across the world as such an outrage was considered “unthinkable” in India prior to December 6, 1992, it says, highlighting the point that such cataclysmic shifts are brought about by changing politics. Noting that the apex court had transferred the Gyanvapi case from the Varanasi civil court to the district court which rejected the mosque committee’s challenge based on the 1991 Act, the daily flags apprehensions that the simmering dispute will remain on the boil now.

INQUILAB

Tracking the progress of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, the New Delhi-based Inquilab, in its leader on September 18, writes that the Yatra has been gaining traction “beyond expectations”. Regardless of a few bumps, the march has been negotiating its route with “discipline, motivation and purpose”, it says. “The remarkable response the Yatra is getting from people as seen in Tamil Nadu and Kerala makes it clear that our country is not what is portrayed on TV channels through warlike debates and propaganda. It seems such a march had become imperative and that people were waiting for it.”

According to another viewpoint, the daily notes, the Yatra’s passage through Tamil Nadu earlier and Kerala at present has been notable since the Congress party still has strength in these southern states. However, there seems to be a distinct possibility now that the Yatra will prompt a groundswell of public support and enthusiasm as it weaves its way through various states, it says. The Congress’s critics had earlier dubbed the night-time sleeping containers atop trucks for Rahul and Yatris as “vanity vans”, but it has been debunked. Stating that the long road ahead will test the Congress marchers, the edit says, “This is also being claimed that the Yatra has been in the throes of confusion and that since the country is not divided the question of uniting it does not arise…However, going by the public response it is evident that the Yatra has been able to put its narrative across effectively.”

SIASAT

In its September 17 editorial titled “Yeh Jung Ka Daur Nahin (This is not an era of war)”, the Hyderabad-based Siasat refers to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand in Uzbekistan, highlighting that PM Modi told President Putin that “today’s era is not an era of war”.

Pointing out that the war still rages months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the daily says that in its initial phase Moscow seemed to dominate the conflict as its military forces made their advances and launched massive attacks on the Ukrainian cities. However, in recent weeks, Kyiv has got an upper hand as its forces mounted counter-attacks, regaining its regions lost to Russians. It is evident that the fierce Ukrainian fightback has been fuelled by weapons worth billions being supplied from the United States and several European countries, the edit states. Kyiv has forced Moscow on the defensive, but there does not seem to be any signs of a cessation of hostilities.

PM Modi’s remarks on war, with him telling President Putin that this is not an era of war and that diplomacy and dialogue should be adopted, is “right and important”, the daily says. “Humanity is getting hurt by the war between Russia and Ukraine, whose consequences are severely impacting the entire world. It has caused a rise in food prices and energy bills, triggering inflation in Europe. Reeling under price rise, Britain’s workers are holding protests to demand an increase in their wages,” it states. Noting that the sanctions slapped on Putin by the Western countries have not deterred him so far, the edit says it is imperative that the international community and global institutions launch the initiative urgently and take measures proactively to ensure the termination of the war.

URDU TIMES

Commenting on the Rs 1.54 lakh crore Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor project’s flight from Maharashtra to Gujarat, Urdu Times, in an editorial on September 16, writes that the world of business is driven by its own politics of profit and loss and that the Vedanta-Foxconn joint venture (JV)’s sudden shift mirrors the world of politics marked by defections of MLAs from one party to another. It points out that despite holding negotiations with Maharashtra for a long time for setting up their project there, the JV made the switch overnight sealing the MoU with the Gujarat government. The Mumbai-based daily states that the Maharashtra Opposition has cried foul, calling it an alleged plot against the state to advantage Gujarat. “However, this is not the first time big-ticket projects have chosen to switch states. The states also compete with each other to bag them. Even in the case of the Vedanta-Foxconn project, other states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana were also making attempts to clinch it.”

However, the JV’s move stunned Chief Minister and rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and silenced Deputy CM and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, the edit notes, adding that Shinde must ensure that the country’s financial capital Mumbai is not weakened. It is now a matter of record that soon after the Shinde-Fadnavis government assumed office a mega project slipped out of Maharashtra’s hands, the daily states. One reason why Gujarat walked away with the project could be its better ease-of-doing-business deal for the promoters as compared to the neighbouring state, it says, claiming that Maharashtra has always “nurtured” Gujarat in the arena of business. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bullet train project will also link Ahmedabad with Mumbai. The progress of neighbouring states should be welcomed, but CM Shinde has to maintain Maharashtra’s edge in the economic sphere. In business too, there is no last projects. Like governments, projects would keep coming and going, but the aim must be to ensure the progress of states as well as the country.”