From the Urdu Press: Kharge vs Tharoor and Rahul Yatra amid rain to PFI ban and KCR’s national party

Two stories have continued to remain in the spotlight in the Urdu Press: the twists and turns in the Congress presidential election and Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. With the stage set for a contest between veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge and high-profile MP Shashi Tharoor in the October 17 election to the Congress party’s top post, the Urdu dailies have noted it is going to be a cakewalk for Kharge, who has emerged as the unofficial establishment candidate in the high-stakes election. Tracking the Yatra, which is now passing through the poll-bound Karnataka, the dailies splashed Rahul’s Mysuru speech amid heavy downpour across their pages, highlighting his pitch that “neither rains nor cyclone nor heat nor cold” could stop the march as he took aim at the “double-engine” BJP governments over corruption, unemployment and price rise.

In its editorial on October 2, the multi-edition Akhbar-e-Mashriq writes that a long spell of speculations over the Congress’s presidential election has finally come to an end with decks cleared now for a direct contest between veteran Dalit leader from Karnataka, Mallikarjun Kharge, and the three-term Thiruvananthapuram MP, Shashi Tharoor, for the top party post. “The developments in the Congress camp in the lead-up to the October 17 presidential poll have been dramatic so far. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was the Congress high command’s first choice for presidency, but he chose to bow out of the fray, following which AICC general secretary K C Venugopal met Kharge and convinced him to contest the poll,” it says, adding that the cloud of uncertainty hanging over the election has cleared up now with the 80-year-old former Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha set to have a smooth sailing.

The daily points out that Sonia Gandhi, who took over the Congress president’s position from Sitaram Kesri in 1998, has been serving in the post continuously until now barring 2017-19 when she handed over the mantle to her son Rahul Gandhi. It states that the Gandhi family has claimed that it will remain “neutral” in the Congress presidential contest. “None of the Gandhi family members was present when Kharge filed his nomination propers. And yet they are with him, making his victory certain. Senior Congress leaders like A K Antony and Ambika Soni have also supported him,” the edit says. Digvijay Singh, who was seeking to throw his hat in the presidential ring some days ago, also decided to exit the race in favour of Kharge’s bid, it notes. “Even the G-23 group of dissidents has come out in support of Kharge, with its leaders including Anand Sharma, Bhupinder Hooda and Prithviraj Chavan declaring their backing for his candidature…The stage is set for the grand old party to get an elected regular president now.”

Commenting on the Centre’s move to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for their alleged links with terror activities, the Hyderabad-based Siasat, in its editorial on September 30, writes that the PFI has claimed that its involvement in any terror act could not be proved and that “an atmosphere against the organisation had been built up through certain pawns with some middlemen playing a key role in paving the way for the government to proscribe it”. The daily says that if any organisation is really involved in terror activities, then it cannot be allowed to operate. “The crackdown on any outfit or entity will be legitimate if it is involved in bloodletting or terror acts harming the stability of the country,” it states. As regards the PFI, the investigative agencies have flagged their reports and analysis, but no evidence or court’s decision has come up so far that could conclusively link the PFI with terror, the edit says. Referring to reports claiming that the government consulted certain Muslim organisations before moving to outlaw the PFI, it says such details should be made public so that the questions in the mind of the Muslim community could be answered.

“However, it is increasingly getting clear that the government is targeting only Muslim organisations, while turning a blind eye to the nefarious activities of other bodies. The country’s investigative agencies are also not discharging their duties honestly and professionally in this regard. It is imperative that law is enforced without any discrimination,” the daily says, charging that there are right-wing organisations in the country which have been involved in violent or terror activities and that the Sangh Parivar outfits had also been allegedly implicated in some blast incidents but they have not faced any clampdown. “There are also right-wing outfits which have been vitiating the country’s atmosphere by making extremely inflammatory remarks. They are declaring war, inciting youths from the majority community to take up arms.They are issuing threats of genocide against Muslims. The government and its agencies are however looking the other way and are not taking any action against them, although there are apprehensions that their activities could undermine peace, trigger unease in society and deepen the sense of insecurity among minorities,” the edit states. It maintains that there must not be any compromise on matters related to illegal or terror activities. “If any outfit, regardless of its affiliation to any community, is indulging in illegal activities and is becoming a threat to peace in the country, it must be acted against without any discrimination. There cannot be double standards in law-enforcement, nor should there be any cover-up.”

In its October 1 leader headlined “KCR ki Qaumi Siasi Jamaat (KCR’s national political party)”, Siasat writes that the Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supremo, K Chandrasekhar Rao, is set to launch his national political party on Dussehra on October 5. All consultations and preparations in this regard have been completed, with the proposed national party’s name, flag and agenda being firmed up. KCR also seems to have finalised the names of party coordinators in charge of each state with priority to be given to poll-bound states, the editorial says. KCR has been making efforts to float a national party of late. He has also been showing interest in national politics for some time, visiting several top regional leaders in their states and holding meetings with them. KCR had proposed the formation of a non-BJP, non-Congress front, but his plan could not make much headway, the edit states. “Most of the leaders KCR met advocated for the creation of an Opposition front with the Congress on board. KCR and Mamata Banerjee favour the idea of a non-BJP front minus the Congress. But most of the Opposition parties realise that without involving the Congress such a front will be reduced to just an amalgam of regional parties, which would not be able to get the better of the BJP. In this backdrop, KCR decided to float his national outfit.”

The daily writes that although every leader is entitled to expand his party’s footprint and field it in polls from each state, the country’s prevailing situation warrants the unity of all Opposition parties and forces against the ruling BJP. “The Opposition parties can take on the BJP successfully only if they are able to close their ranks, otherwise their solo bids would just end up damaging their prospects and benefiting the BJP. The Aam Aadmi Party has been trying to negotiate the political landscape separately on its own and is not ready to be part of the Opposition alliance,” it says. “The leaders in the Opposition camp have their own profiles and support bases in various states and if they can agree to put up a joint fight while projecting a common face against the BJP in each state it can give them an advantage over the saffron party,” the edit states. It needs to be seen what would be KCR’s roadmap following the launch of his national party, which may have a bearing on the alignment of the Opposition parties, it says. “Each Opposition leader needs to act in light of the larger national interest. If they try to go their separate ways, driven by self-interest and personality cult, to seek an upper hand, it would only undermine them while giving a shot in the arm to the BJP.”