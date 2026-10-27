From the Urdu Press: ‘Has CJP hit pause on stirs due to Dipke, Saurav, Ashutosh peace bonds?’

Keeping the spotlight on the stirs in the country, the Urdu dailies turned their gaze to the protests roiling Europe over the week as thousands of people, especially students and youths, took to the streets in several countries, including France, Albania, Italy, Spain and Portugal, over a slew of issues, ranging from escalating costs of living to deteriorating school standards, housing affordability to pensions, corruption to accountability. Their front pages mirrored an increasingly interconnected world, blurring the distinction between global and local.

INQUILAB

Commenting on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement accusing global powers of trying to weaken and disrupt India, the New Delhi edition of Inquilab, in its October 21 editorial, says his remarks have triggered a new political debate. It notes that Bhagwat, during his Vijayadashami address, alleged that foreign forces were behind recent protests in the country, claiming that they wanted to prevent India from becoming stronger because its rise posed a challenge to their hegemony. Referring to recent unrest in France, Albania, Bangladesh and Nepal, the RSS chief said it indicated a “storm from the West”. While major powers try to influence geopolitics to serve their interests and gain advantage, could every domestic agitation be linked to a “foreign conspiracy”, the edit asks.

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The Congress-led Opposition as well as a section of youths have held a series of protests in recent weeks against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. In this backdrop, Bhagwat’s statement could be seen as a “strong political defence of the ruling BJP”, writes the daily. “In a vast, diverse country like India, holding protests are integral to the democratic and constitutional rights of the people. If the citizens criticise the government’s policies and seek integrity in the electoral process, that do not constitute the grounds on which they could be branded as ‘anti-nationals’ or tools of foreign hand,” it says. “A democracy is defined by the ruling dispensation’s willingness to hear even dissenting voices and give their response in a transparent manner. If every protest is dismissed as a plot, it would close the doors for dialogues and dent public confidence in democratic institutions.”

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The editorial points out that the youth unrest should be seen as a fallout of various challenges facing them – from the broken education and examination systems to unemployment and rampant inequalities. “If such youth problems are not resolved, their resentments may only deepen. They are holding protests peacefully. So it is imperative for the authorities to address their concerns and capitalise on the country’s most crucial demographic dividends in national interest,” it says.

“The government should look at dissent and stirs in a positive light and seize on the opportunity to undertake necessary reforms. The country’s future will brighten when its youth are reassured that their voices are heard, their dreams respected and the doors for their progress are kept fully open. That would guarantee the stability and development of the country,” the edit adds.

SIASAT

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Referring to waves of protests sweeping through several countries across Europe over various issues including growing living costs, economic inequalities and crumbling education infrastructure, the Hyderabad-based Siasat, in its October 26 leader, points out that such a widespread outpouring of discontent on the streets of the developed world has sprung a surprise. “There had been a perception in light of high standards of living and much-touted government policies in Europe that the citizens of its countries were leading a contented life. The social unrest being witnessed now smashes this myth, pointing to deep public dissatisfaction over their circumstances,” the editorial says. The agitation began from France with students taking to the streets against poor facilities in their schools and alleged government apathy, it notes, adding that the unrest then spread through Albania, Spain and Portugal over various issues.

A common thread through these protests is public angst over rising prices and widening economic disparities, says the daily. “People are flagging similar grievances everywhere — that their daily life is getting more difficult but the authorities are not providing a healing touch,” it says, adding that the consequences of climate change would worsen the crisis. “These stirs are likely to spread to other countries. The governments throughout the world must wake up to the emerging realities rather than just watching them like mute spectators. They should formulate more responsive, peo-people policies. They must reach out to their aggrieved citizens, take them into confidence, and come up with effective solutions.”

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INQUILAB

Highlighting the release of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)’s co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka from Tihar Jail after seven days of judicial custody, Inquilab, in its October 23 editorial, says that the development has been welcomed by the youth outfit whose founder Abhijeet Dipke has showered praises on them. “Dipke has even said that Saurav and Ashutosh are the real brains behind the CJP and that he merely follows their leadership,” it notes. “Dipke has also told the CJP supporters that they should spend the festive season with their families, with Diwali being round the corner. This has been seen by some quarters as the CJP’s bid to pause their movement for some time,” says the edit, wondering whether this could also be linked to the peace bonds signed by Dipke, Saurav and Ashutosh before their release.

The daily states that there might be pressures on the CJP, but the cycle of agitation by various groups and parties over the demand for Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation and electoral reforms are likely to continue in the country. “Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi seems to have kept the Congress in an agitational mode. On November 1, the Congress-led INDIA bloc is set to hold a mega rally in Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan against the CEC and the SIR,” it says. “This is how a democracy works. The question of regime change might have set off a row, but the point remains that India opts for regime change only through elections. The current protests are creating heightened awareness among people about their democratic rights and duties,” the edit adds.