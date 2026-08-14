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Upper hand to back foot: How BJP narrative took a hit in Monsoon Session

A party leader, however, says getting 12 Bills passed amid such stormy scenes was a “legal and constitutional” success.

Upper hand to back foot: How BJP narrative took a hit in Monsoon SessionAs the Monsoon Session concluded Thursday, it was the BJP that appeared on the defensive. (File Photo)
Written by: Liz Mathew
5 min readNew DelhiAug 14, 2026 07:17 AM IST First published on: Aug 14, 2026 at 07:11 AM IST

In the weeks leading up to the Monsoon Session, the BJP-led government appeared to be comfortably placed, with the Opposition on the defensive after internal fractures and high-profile defections in key regional parties Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Shiv Sena (UBT).

The Session began on July 20 and the narrative shifted on the first day itself following the police action against thousands of youngsters intent on marching to Parliament to protest against exam paper leaks and demand the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister. The protesters scored a win as Pradhan resigned on July 25. Then, a couple of weeks later, came the setback in the Assembly bypolls in two constituencies once considered the BJP’s bastion, one of which is BJP president Nitin Nabin’s seat.

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Liz Matthew
Liz Mathew

Have been in journalism covering national politics for 23 years. Have covered six consecutive Lok Sa... Read More

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