Kushwaha likely to quit JD(U) in a month, revive RLSP, end up with BJP

Janata Dal (United) parliamentary board chairman and MLC Upendra Kushwaha is likely to quit the party “by next month” and revive his Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), which he had merged with the JD (U) in 2021, sources close to him told The Indian Express on Monday.

They said that after bringing back the RLSP, Kushwaya will move on to forge an alliance with the BJP, which was part of the JD(U)-led ruling dispensation until last August when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar snapped ties with it to join hands with the RJD and form the current Mahagathbandhan government.

The sources said Kushwaha’s latest remarks that “several top JD(U) leaders have been in touch with BJP” were “clear hints” of his resolve to leave.

Speculation of Kushwaha’s plans to quit the JD (U) has been rife ever since several Bihar BJP leaders were seen visiting him at AIIMS, Delhi, where he was admitted for a routine check-up.

Upon his return to Patna on Sunday, when reporters asked him to comment on the talk about his quitting, Kushwaha sought to downplay the significance of BJP leaders’ visit and insisted such things not be seen “through the prism of politics”.

But the JD (U) leader, who is in sulk ever since Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced his deputy and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as his successor for the 2025 state polls, minced no words to show his disappointment with Nitish, who has also scotched any possibility of having two Deputy CMs, one of which could have been Kushwaha.

“It is true that I alone can take my decision,” Kushwaha said on Sunday, “As for my quitting and rejoining JD (U), it is my party that has aligned with the BJP and quit the NDA several times…Several top JD (U) leaders have been in touch with BJP.”

He was referring to Nitish’s comments a day earlier that “Kushwaha had left JD (U) twice and is free to take his decision.”

On Monday, when asked to comment on Kushwaha’s latest statement about more JD (U) leaders being in touch with BJP, Nitish said: “Please ask Kushwaha ji. He should reveal it (the names).”

According to the sources, the war of words between the two JD (U) leaders is expected to get shriller as a bitter Kushwaha gets closer to making his move. He said that with his hopes of being successor to Nitish dashed, there is “nothing left” for Kushwaha in the Mahagathbandhan alliance.

“Kushwaha may well be regretting his decision to merge RLSP with JD (U),” the sources said. “He could have worked more on strengthening his organisation and offering a leadership alternative to Nitish in their core constituency of Koeri-Kurmi OBCs, more so with Nitish being on his way out after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” they added.