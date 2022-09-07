scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

UP to ask Centre to pass a law to include 17 OBC sub-castes in SC list

Allahabad High Court had quashed two orders of the UP government saying only Parliament has the power to add new castes to the Scheduled Castes list

After the High Court's decision, NISHAD party chief Sanjay Nishad (Left, in red attire) and his BJP colleague in the state Cabinet, Rakesh Sachan, met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking inclusion of the 17 OBC sub-castes in the SC list. (Photo: twitter/@Rakesh_Sachan_)

After the Allahabad High Court quashed two orders of the Uttar Pradesh government notifying 17 sub-castes of Other Backward Classes (OBC) as Schedule Castes (SC), the state BJP government is planning to send a proposal to the Centre, asking it to pass a law in Parliament to include those 17 OBC sub-castes into the Scheduled Castes list.

At present, there are 66 castes on the Schedule Castes list in Uttar Pradesh.

While quashing the two government notifications – one brought by the Samajwadi Party government in 2016 and the other by the BJP government in 2019 – the High Court had said that only Parliament has the power to add new castes to the Scheduled Castes list.

Also in Political Pulse |Non-Yadav OBC votes in play, BJP & SP face heat over HC order scrapping SC tag for 17 groups

The High Court said that provisions of Article 341 of the Constitution “do not leave any scope for including any Caste or Group to the list of Scheduled Caste in a State provided by the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950, except by law made by Parliament”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Section 66A’ or ‘Rawls t...Premium
UPSC Key-September 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Section 66A’ or ‘Rawls t...
How 131.6 mm of rain brought Bengaluru to a haltPremium
How 131.6 mm of rain brought Bengaluru to a halt
Election Watch | A familiar name has cropped up as BJP takes on AAP in Gu...Premium
Election Watch | A familiar name has cropped up as BJP takes on AAP in Gu...
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024Premium
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024

According to Article 341 of the Constitution, any change to the list of Scheduled Castes specified in the President’s order can only be made by Parliament by law.

“We are preparing a draft proposal which will be sent to the Centre, requesting it to include the 17 sub-castes in the Scheduled Castes list. We are working on the proposal, which after due approval will be sent to the Centre seeking an amendment to the list of Scheduled Castes,” UP Minister for Social Welfare Asim Arun told The Indian Express.

Arun on Tuesday met Minister of Fisheries and NISHAD party chief Sanjay Nishad and discussed the proposal, which the government plans to send to the Centre.

Advertisement
Must Read |Explained: Sub-categorising OBCs

After the High Court’s decision, Nishad and his BJP colleague in the state Cabinet, Rakesh Sachan, met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking inclusion of the 17 OBC sub-castes in the SC list.

The 17 OBC sub-castes that were added to the SC list are Kahar, Kashyap, Kevat, Mallah, Nishad, Kumhar, Prajapati, Dheevar, Bind, Bhar, Rajbhar, Dhimar, Batham, Turha, Godia, Manjhi and Machhua.

According to an estimate by the UP Backward Classes Welfare Department, these sub-castes make up around 15 per cent of the state’s population.

Advertisement
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

These sub-castes are socially most backward, and many depend on small occupations in rural areas. For instance, Nishads earn from fishing while Kumhars depend on making earthen pots.

A group on the SC list gets more government benefits than the communities on the OBC list. Also, since the OBC population is larger, there is more competition among OBC groups for reservation benefits and the 17 sub-castes would have benefitted from being moved to the SC list.

Opinion |State-level OBC groups must be included in central list

While the Akhilesh Yadav-led government issued the first order on December 22, 2016, the second was issued by the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government on June 24, 2019. But none of these governments issued SC caste certificates to these groups.

Also Read |Sub-categorisation of OBCs: Govt extends term again without panel asking for it

Earlier, the Mulayam Singh Yadav-led SP government and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) administration had also attempted to include the 17 OBC communities in the SC list.

During her tenure from 2007 to 2012, Mayawati sent a letter to the Congress government at the Centre to include the 17 groups in the SC list constitutionally and also proportionally increase the SC quota so that the 17 communities receive the benefit of reservation and the existing SC groups do not lose out because of the change.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-09-2022 at 09:11:18 pm
Next Story

Your Daily Wrap: Congress kicks off Bharat Jodo Yatra, Akhilesh Yadav ‘offers’ CM’s post to Keshav Prasad Maurya; and more

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here

Top News

Ukraine military chief claims responsibility for strikes in Crimea

Ukraine military chief claims responsibility for strikes in Crimea

Routes Delhiites should avoid tomorrow as Central Vista is inaugurated

Routes Delhiites should avoid tomorrow as Central Vista is inaugurated

How lake catchment alterations upped urban flooding risk in Bengaluru

How lake catchment alterations upped urban flooding risk in Bengaluru

Rauf helps Pakistan restrict Afghanistan at 129/6
Asia Cup LIVE

Rauf helps Pakistan restrict Afghanistan at 129/6

Why you should read 'Rawls theory of Social Justice’
UPSC Key

Why you should read 'Rawls theory of Social Justice’

Premium
Akhilesh 'offers' to make KP Maurya CM; BJP says: 'worry about your MLAs'

Akhilesh 'offers' to make KP Maurya CM; BJP says: 'worry about your MLAs'

Apple iPhone 14 Launch: iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8 expected

Apple iPhone 14 Launch: iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8 expected

KRK gets bail in derogatory tweets case, to walk out of Thane jail tomorrow

KRK gets bail in derogatory tweets case, to walk out of Thane jail tomorrow

NEET UG result: NTA assigns fictitious roll numbers for 'secrecy' during evaluation

NEET UG result: NTA assigns fictitious roll numbers for 'secrecy' during evaluation

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Premium
'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement