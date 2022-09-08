scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

UP Social Welfare Minister Asim Arun interview: ‘If a case is there for including 17 sub-groups as SC, a proposal will be sent. It is only about being just and fair’

Asim Arun, 51, considered the BJP's Dalit face talks about settling into his new job and his plans for the department in the politically fraught and caste-bound state. Excerpts:

Uttar Pradesh Social Welfare Minister Asim Arun

Asim Arun took voluntary retirement from service, stepping down as Kanpur Police Commissioner to contest this year’s Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections as a BJP candidate from Kannauj. After his win, the much-respected police officer who trained as a commando in the NSG and was earlier part of the ATS was inducted as a Cabinet minister ahead of other senior leaders. The 51-year-old considered the BJP’s Dalit face talks about settling into his new job and his plans for the department in the politically fraught and caste-bound state. Excerpts:

How would you describe the transformation from a police officer to a Cabinet minister?

It has been challenging, and I hope that it turns out to be satisfying. It is a great opportunity for me because I have no one to shift blame to. I am responsible for everything, whether good or bad.

Given that you just entered politics, has it been difficult connecting with the BJP cadre?

I am spending a lot of time in cadre activities, particularly in Kannauj… There is a programme called the Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyan. We worked very hard on that, and I learnt my lessons during the programme. I am also using my experience to bring in new people and integrate them in the party. We have introduced a concept where a mentor is assigned to a new member of the party.

The Allahabad High Court has quashed two orders of the Uttar Pradesh government notifying 17 sub-castes of OBCs as Scheduled Castes. What will be your next course of action?

We are working on a draft proposal, which after due approval will be sent to the Centre seeking an amendment to the list of Scheduled Castes.

Is this not all politics?

It is part of a process, and my subjective opinion on it doesn’t matter. If a case is made out, a proposal will be sent. It is only about being just and fair.

What has been your experience running the Social Welfare Department?

The department does three things. First, it looks after Direct Benefit Transfer schemes like pension. Earlier, when the digitisation of the department had not happened, there was a lot of pilferage. But in the last five years, the BJP government has worked very hard to link all schemes with Aadhaar. I would give eight out of 10 for the performance of the department in the five years. Why have I deducted the two points? Because we have not linked the pension scheme for senior citizens with Aadhaar. We have undertaken that too now and 73 per cent of it is done. The second is the schools the department runs. These schools are doing well, but are not doing as beautifully as I would like them to. So, this seems like an area of great improvement and we are making changes to improve the situation at these schools. The third is encouraging entrepreneurship. The flagship scheme for this is the Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jaati Abhyuday Yojana (PM-AJAY). This is a new scheme and it is a huge opportunity for us.

What plans do you have for the department?

There are quite a few things (in the works). The biggest if you ask me is the IT cell within the department started by us recently. The IT cell is reviewing the software used by the department and work will be done to make it more user friendly. Second, we are connecting our software with other software. We have set up an anti-corruption wing within the department. We are trying to develop preventive strategies. Why should the media expose corruption within our department? We should be proactive. Another thing we are working on is to provide underprivileged students online coaching for free. We are procuring an e-learning system, and a lot of content is being prepared.

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 06:02:50 pm
