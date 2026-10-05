Union Ministers Hardeep Puri, B L Verma dropped from BJP’s UP Rajya Sabha list

Union Ministers BL Verma (left) and Hardeep Singh Puri's terms in the Upper House are set to end next month. (File Photo)

The BJP on Monday announced eight candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh, leaving out Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and BL Verma, whose terms in the Upper House are set to end next month. The omission of the two ministers comes amid indications that the Union Cabinet could be reshuffled.

The BJP’s list comprises three OBC candidates, two Brahmins, two Dalits and one Thakur.

Among the OBC candidates is Dharampal Singh, the BJP MLA from Aonla in Bareilly district and a Cabinet minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, where he holds the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development portfolio. Singh belongs to the Lodh community, and his nomination is being seen as a replacement for Verma, who also belongs to the community.