Union Ministers Hardeep Puri, B L Verma dropped from BJP’s UP Rajya Sabha list

Party nominates two Brahmins, two Dalits, a Thakur and three members of OBC communities, including Shruti Gangwar, daughter of Jharkhand Governor and ex-Union minister Santosh Gangwar

Written by: Lalmani Verma, Jatin Anand
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 5, 2026 05:33 PM IST
Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and BL Verma (left).Union Ministers BL Verma (left) and Hardeep Singh Puri's terms in the Upper House are set to end next month. (File Photo)
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The BJP on Monday announced eight candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh, leaving out Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and BL Verma, whose terms in the Upper House are set to end next month. The omission of the two ministers comes amid indications that the Union Cabinet could be reshuffled.

The BJP’s list comprises three OBC candidates, two Brahmins, two Dalits and one Thakur.

Among the OBC candidates is Dharampal Singh, the BJP MLA from Aonla in Bareilly district and a Cabinet minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, where he holds the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development portfolio. Singh belongs to the Lodh community, and his nomination is being seen as a replacement for Verma, who also belongs to the community.

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The Lodh community is influential in the Bundelkhand and Rohilkhand regions of Uttar Pradesh and has traditionally been associated with the BJP. Its support for the party is also linked to former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, one of the BJP’s tallest OBC leaders in the state.

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The other two OBC nominees are Prakash Pal, state president of the BJP’s OBC Morcha who hails from Kanpur district, and Shruti Gangwar of Bareilly. Shruti is the daughter of Jharkhand Governor and former Union minister Santosh Gangwar. Sources said she had earlier sought a BJP ticket to contest the Assembly election from the Baheri seat in Bareilly.

The two Brahmin nominees are Radha Kant Ojha, a lawyer from Prayagraj and younger brother of former minister Shivakant Ojha, and Gopi Krishna Pandey of Kanpur, who has worked in the party’s farmer and youth wings.

The Dalit nominees are former Barabanki MP Priyanka Singh Rawat, currently a state BJP vice-president, and Vidya Sagar Sonkar of Jaunpur, a former state general secretary who has previously also served as an MLC.

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The eighth nominee, Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan, is from Agra and is a state BJP general secretary. He has been involved in supervising several key party campaigns.

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Lalmani Verma
Lalmani Verma
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Lalmani is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, and is based in New Delhi. He covers politics of the Hindi Heartland, tracking BJP, Samajwadi Party, BSP, RLD and other parties based in UP, Bihar and Uttarakhand. Covered the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, 2019 and 2024; Assembly polls of 2012, 2017 and 2022 in UP along with government affairs in UP and Uttarakhand. ... Read More

Jatin Anand
Jatin Anand

Jatin Anand is an Assistant Editor with the national political bureau of The Indian Express. With over 17 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is a seasoned expert in national governance, electoral politics, and bureaucratic affairs. Having covered high-stakes beats including the Election Commission of India (ECI), intelligence, and urban development, Jatin provides authoritative analysis of the forces shaping Indian democracy. He is an alumnus of Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU) and the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where he specialized in Print Journalism. Expertise High-Stakes Beat Coverage: Throughout his decade-and-a-half career, Jatin has covered some of the most sensitive and influential beats in the country, including: The Election Commission of India (ECI): Monitoring electoral policy, reforms, and the conduct of national and state polls. National Security & Intelligence: Reporting on the internal mechanisms and developments within India's security apparatus. Urban Development: Analyzing the policies and bureaucratic processes driving the transformation of India’s cities. National Political Bureau: In his current role, he tracks the intersection of policy and politics, offering deep-dive reporting on the Union government and national political movements. Academic Credentials: Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU): Alumnus of one of Delhi's premier institutions. Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai: Specialized in Print Journalism at India's most prestigious journalism school. ... Read More

 

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