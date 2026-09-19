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UP polls to youth unrest: Why BJP is treading with caution over delimitation

BJP does not want to upset regional parties on delimitation and is keen to keep lines open to even non-NDA players so that they could come handy during 2029 LS elections if required

UP polls to youth unrest, Yogi Adityanath, UP BJP, Uttar Pradesh BJP, UP polls, UP youth unrest, Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, UP Assembly polls, UP Assembly elections, Indian express news, current affairsDefence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Nitin Nabin and UP CM Yogi Adityanath (File)
Written by: Liz Mathew
6 min readNew DelhiSep 19, 2026 07:21 AM IST First published on: Sep 19, 2026 at 07:21 AM IST

With the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections barely five months away, the BJP seems to be getting increasingly circumspect about the timing of its proposed delimitation exercise.

A BJP section is in favour of pushing for expanding the Lok Sabha’s strength through delimitation after the UP polls, considering the high electoral stakes in the politically most crucial state and its possible impact on the party’s prospects in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, party sources said.

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Liz Matthew
Liz Mathew

Have been in journalism covering national politics for 23 years. Have covered six consecutive Lok Sa... Read More

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