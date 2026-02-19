Mission 2027: Why Mohan Bhagwat’s back-to-back meetings with Yogi and Maurya have sent UP’s political buzz into overdrive

Before Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat left Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow Thursday, a political buzz was created in the corridors of power over two separate meetings of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya with Bhagwat.

Sources in the RSS said Adityanath paid a courtesy visit to Bhagwat at Saraswati Sishu Mandir in the Nirala Nagar area of Lucknow Wednesday evening. They said that both Bhagwat and Adityanath had a one-on-one meeting that lasted nearly 30 minutes.

While no formal confirmation came from the RSS and the CM’s office regarding the agenda of the meeting, an RSS functionary said, “It was a courtesy meeting only. So many ministers and leaders of the BJP had sought an appointment to meet Sarsanghchalak Ji. Such meetings take place during tours by Sarsanghchalak ji. Political decisions are not taken in such courtesy meetings. Only discussions happen there.”