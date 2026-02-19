Mission 2027: Why Mohan Bhagwat’s back-to-back meetings with Yogi and Maurya have sent UP’s political buzz into overdrive

After RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat concluded his Lucknow tour, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak honoured 101 'batuk' Brahmins at his home.

Written by: Lalmani Verma
3 min readLucknowUpdated: Feb 19, 2026 04:49 PM IST
Mohan Bhagwat and Yogi AdityanathRSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (left) and UP CM Yogi Adityanath (File photo).
Before Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat left Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow Thursday, a political buzz was created in the corridors of power over two separate meetings of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya with Bhagwat.

Sources in the RSS said Adityanath paid a courtesy visit to Bhagwat at Saraswati Sishu Mandir in the Nirala Nagar area of Lucknow Wednesday evening. They said that both Bhagwat and Adityanath had a one-on-one meeting that lasted nearly 30 minutes.

While no formal confirmation came from the RSS and the CM’s office regarding the agenda of the meeting, an RSS functionary said, “It was a courtesy meeting only. So many ministers and leaders of the BJP had sought an appointment to meet Sarsanghchalak Ji. Such meetings take place during tours by Sarsanghchalak ji. Political decisions are not taken in such courtesy meetings. Only discussions happen there.”

About the agenda of the meeting, a BJP leader said, “Discussions would have happened certainly on the social and political scenario of UP because only one year is left for Assembly elections in UP and both the state government and the BJP organisation are entering into election mode. Also, a reshuffle in the state Cabinet is expected.”

Hours later, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya visited the same venue and met Bhagwat Thursday morning. That meeting, too, lasted nearly 30 minutes, and it drew attention because it happened separately from the CM’s meeting with the RSS chief.

Brajesh Pathak’s Brahmin outreach

Meanwhile, Mauraya’s fellow Deputy CM, Brajesh Pathak, drew attention Thursday morning by welcoming and honouring 101 ‘batuk’ Brahmins (Sanskrit scholars of the Vedas) at his residence in Lucknow. With family, Pathak applied ‘tilak’ on the foreheads of ‘batuk’ Brahmins and showered flower petals on them as they turned up in attire of dhoti-kurta.

Batukaon ka samman, hamara saubhagya,” Pathak posted on social media. He called them flag-bearers of “sanatan sanskriti”. A source said, “Usually, lots of people visit the deputy CM’s residence daily seeking redressal of their grievances. Today, batuk brahmins, too, came, and the deputy CM welcomed them all and felicitated them.”

Story continues below this ad

These developments occurred days after tensions between Swami Avimukteshwaranad Saraswati and the BJP, as well as the Adityanath government, flared up. Also, the Opposition Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress are trying to woo different caste groups, especially Brahmins and Dalits, ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections in UP.

Also, the RSS is organising Hindu sammelans to mark the organisation’s centenary, and the functionaries and attendees at these sammelans are appealing to the community to end caste-based divisions and unite as Hindus.

Bhagwat, during his recent tour of Lucknow and Gorakhpur, urged people from different sections to reflect on what they were doing for Hindu society.

Lalmani Verma
Lalmani Verma
twitter

Lalmani is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, and is based in New Delhi. He covers politics of the Hindi Heartland, tracking BJP, Samajwadi Party, BSP, RLD and other parties based in UP, Bihar and Uttarakhand. Covered the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, 2019 and 2024; Assembly polls of 2012, 2017 and 2022 in UP along with government affairs in UP and Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

Feb 19: Latest News
