‘Akhilesh uncle, not bhaiyya’: Akash Anand begins BSP’s Gen Z outreach

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national convenor Akash Anand on Monday targeted the Yogi Adityanath government over education, unemployment and law and order, as he sought to reach out to young voters ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Addressing a public meeting in Sadabad Assembly constituency in Hathras district, the BSP’s first major rally ahead of the polls, Anand said the younger generation should carefully choose leaders and political parties that would “fight for their future”.

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Anand sought to connect with young voters by referring to the recent protests in Delhi over paper leaks and education-related issues. “I belong to the same generation which staged a protest in Delhi recently on the issue of paper leaks,” said the 30-year-old.

“The minister resigned. But in his replacement, you got a person who had remarked that there was nothing wrong when rapists of women were released,” Anand said.

‘Political action must follow protests’

He said protests were important but argued that they needed to be followed by political action. “Dialogue-baazi does not change the government. The government does not bow down to dialogue. Policies, processes and the NEET paper did not change. Your future is still the same,” he said.

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Describing his address as “behenji ka sandesh (Mayawati’s message)”, Anand said, “Staging protests is good, but taking appropriate action is equally important. The appropriate action is choosing the right leader and political party that fights for your future.”.

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In an apparent attempt to position himself as a younger alternative to Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Anand referred to both as “uncle”, pointing out that he was 30 years old while the two leaders were above 50.

When someone from the audience suggested that he address Akhilesh as “bhaiyya”, Anand responded: “He is Akhilesh uncle, not Akhilesh bhaiyya.”

Anand also attacked the previous Akhilesh-led SP government, alleging that several riots took place during its tenure and that districts named after social reformers and icons were renamed.

He announced Avin Sharma as the BSP candidate from Sadabad and appealed to voters to support him and pave the way for Mayawati to become Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister again.

Anand slams Yogi govt

Taking aim at the BJP government, Anand claimed that more than Rs 7,000 crore had been spent on advertisements in Uttar Pradesh over the past 10 years to “cover up its failures”. “But they don’t have funds to fill four lakh government job vacancies, appoint teachers and run schools,” he said, urging voters to seek a “10 saal ka hisaab (accountability for 10 years)” from the BJP.

On law and order, Anand attacked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s projection as an “encounter specialist” and cited National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data to claim that Uttar Pradesh continued to report a high number of murders and crimes against women. “Will you give another opportunity to such a government?” he asked the gathering. “Kya yahan par kanoon ka raaj hai? Ya phir police ki aad mein gundon ka raaj? (Is there a rule of law or are goons ruling under the garb of the police?)” he asked.

Anand also claimed that more than 25,000 schools had been closed in Uttar Pradesh over the past decade and that 1.5 lakh government teacher posts remained vacant. “If teachers were appointed, they would have to teach students of our community, and educated children of our community would stand up for their rights,” he said, linking the issue to demands for reservation, jobs, education and better law and order.

The BSP’s renewed focus on Anand comes as political parties step up efforts to reach young voters in Uttar Pradesh amid recent protests over paper leaks and education-related issues, as well as the issue being raised in Parliament.

Anand’s re-launch is being seen within the BSP as an attempt to regain relevance among first-time and young voters. His next public meeting is scheduled for August 25 in Jewar.

Anand, who was projected as Mayawati’s political heir ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, had been entrusted with leading the BSP’s campaign, particularly in Uttar Pradesh. However, in May 2024, after he was booked for allegedly promoting enmity through a campaign speech in Sitapur during the Lok Sabha elections, Mayawati removed him as the party’s national coordinator and barred him from campaigning.

Mayawati hits out at AAP, BJP

Meanwhile, the BSP supremo slammed the then AAP government’s move in 2019 to demolish the Guru Ghar of Sant Ravidas in Tughlakabad. “The sacred Guru Ghar of Sant Guru Shri Ravidas Ji in Tughlakabad, Delhi, was demolished. When the entire nation’s congregation took to the streets in a democratic manner in protest, they were met with lathi charges, tear gas, arrests, and legal cases, among other things. Many people even had to go to jail,” she said in a post on X.

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She also trained guns at the BJP. “Now, as Punjab elections draw near, the same BJP is attempting to mislead the community by taking out a Kalash Yatra in the name of Sant Guru Shri Ravidas Ji, deviating from Guru Ji’s vision of the city of Begumpur. On the other hand, when the congregation and BSP raised their voices against the demolition of the Guru Ghar wall in Dhlepta village, Punjab, arrests were made. In the end, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had to bow down and reconstruct the Guru Ghar,” she said in a post on X.