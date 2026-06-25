UP BJP unveils new team: Rajnath Singh’s younger son finds place

The Uttar Pradesh BJP on Thursday announced its 46-member team of office-bearers including 19 vice-presidents, eight general secretaries and 19 secretaries. The team is marginally bigger than the outgoing 41-member team.

The most striking appointment was that of Neeraj Singh, the son of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, as one of the vice-presidents. He replaced Noida MLA and his brother Pankaj Singh.

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Apart from Neeraj, another significant name in the list is Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Pooja Pal, who too has been appointed vice-president. Pal, the wife of late BSP legislator Raju Pal, was expelled from the SP for alleged anti-party activities within hours of her praising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the Assembly on August 14 last year for claiming that “mafias like Atiq Ahmed had been reduced to dust”.

In 2023, former MP Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf — both accused in Raju Pal’s murder case — were shot dead outside a Prayagraj hospital while being taken for a medical check-up under police custody.

Former minister Suresh Rana, who lost the elections in 2022, has been made vice-president.

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Yet another notable appointment is that of TV journalist Yatendra Sharma, who has found a place in the list as one of the secretaries.

A total of 12 women (26%) have found a place in the team, up from the 11 in the outgoing team. Geeta Shakya, who was the state Mahila Morcha president, has been appointed general secretary of the party.

Shakya has been replaced by Saroj Kushwaha while Rohit Mishra will be the new state president of the Yuva Morcha. Prakash Pal will head the state OBC Morcha while Devendra Singh will lead the Kisan Morcha. Ashok Rawat has been appointed as the head of the SC Morcha while Vidya Bhushan Gond will helm the party’s ST Morcha in the state.