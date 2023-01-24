Recent poll losses, dip in tally on mind, UP BJP to work keeping ‘Gujarat win’ as model

Ahead of the 2023 urban local body (ULB) and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Uttar Pradesh BJP has decided to highlight the party’s success in the Gujarat Assembly elections at its organisational events, to raise the morale of party workers.

The party had earlier too projected the “Gujarat Model” of development in the 2014 Lok Sabha and the 2017 Assembly elections in the state.

Sources said the UP BJP picked the Gujarat win as a “success model”, after it faced defeat in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll at the hands of the Samajwadi Party (SP), and lost the Khatauli Assembly bypoll to SP ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) last month. Results of the Gujarat Assembly polls and Mainpuri and Khatauli bypolls were declared on the same day last month.

In the recent Assembly elections, the BJP swept the Gujarat elections by winning 156 seats, far higher than the 99 seats it had won in 2017. The party also increased its vote share in 2022.

At the BJP state executive meeting held in Lucknow on Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in his speech said: “The BJP’s historic victory in Gujarat for the seventh time inspires us to work with renewed enthusiasm. As a winner, it is again in front of us how we should act while discharging our responsibilities.”

BJP UP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, in his address, said the party has created history in Gujarat. Chaudhary said, “The Gujarat win shows that pro-incumbency has replaced anti-incumbency in the political lexicon. This is why the BJP had won bypolls in Azamgarh and Rampur parliamentary constituencies, which were not the BJP’s traditional seats… The BJP also won the Rampur Assembly bypolls.”

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya too spoke about the party’s success story in Gujarat, recalling his visit to a reserved seat in the state during the recent Assembly elections.

Advertisement

Sources in the UP BJP said, “The Gujarat model will be discussed by the party leaders in the coming executive committee meetings of all district and mandal units too. These meetings will be concluded across the state by February 12.”

On the need to present Gujarat’s electoral win as a model in UP, a party leader said that the BJP in UP recorded a fall in the number of seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in comparison to 2014, and a similar fall in the 2022 Assembly polls in comparison to 2017. “The SP improved its score in 2022. Anti-incumbency and social caste equations were seen as reasons for that. Later, the BJP won the Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha and Rampur Assembly bypolls, albeit by thin margins, while losing the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll by a huge margin. It also failed to retain the Khatauli Assembly seat. This trend is enough to raise the morale of the opposition SP and affect the self-confidence of BJP workers, particularly in those constituencies where the BJP had lost in 2019 and 2022, or had won by thin margins,” said the leader.

He added that as the party gears up for the ULB and Lok Sabha polls, the Gujarat win is being presented as a model, to stress to workers that the BJP can win elections on the basis of the government’s performance record, and that there need not be any anti-incumbency against it in 2024.

Advertisement

On the need to discuss the Gujarat win as the model for UP to follow, BJP UP spokesperson Avneesh Tyagi said, “This is being done to maintain a winning spirit among party workers and to raise their morale. The Gujarat results were historic and exemplary. When the party is entering into poll mode, positive discussions are important. Also, it gives a message that if the party’s Gujarat organisation can perform so well, so can its workers here.”

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP-led NDA alliance had won 73 seats in UP. In 2019 when the BSP and RLD allied with the SP, the BJP-alliance won only 64 seats. In the 2017 Assembly polls, the BJP alone had won 312 seats, with its two allies together winning a mere 13 seats. In 2022, the BJP retained the majority in the UP Assembly, but its own tally fell to 255, whereas its two allies together won 18 seats.

The BJP had earlier implemented the Gujarat model organisational structure of panna samitis in the Gola Gokarannath Assembly bypoll in Lakhimpur Kheri district held in November last year. Having tasted success, the party has now decided to expand it to other parts of the state, as per sources. A panna samiti is a team of 4-6 workers dedicated to reach out to a group of 30 voters at the booth-level.