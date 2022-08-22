UP BJP chief post vacant, Dy CM Maurya’s tweet seen as making a move

Amidst speculation regarding the next president of the Uttar Pradesh BJP, fanned by the recent exit of its powerful general secretary (organisation) Sushil Bansal, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has dropped a pebble.

In a cryptic tweet Sunday evening, Maurya said: “Sangathan sarkar se bada hai (the organisation is bigger than the government).” It came days after a programme where Maurya gave entire credit for the BJP’s rise in UP to Bansal, within earshot of CM Yogi Adityanath, who was present on the dais.

Those close to Maurya insisted the Deputy CM’s comments carried no deeper meaning, that he has expressed similar sentiments earlier, and that he has always been an organisation man – more than his Cabinet colleagues. However, given the uneasy ties between him and Adityanath, many are unconvinced.

Maurya’s tweet regarding the organisation and government followed a meeting in Ghaziabad to introduce the BJP’s Braj and Western UP units to the new state general secretary (organisation), Dharampal Singh.

Sources said that in his speech, Maurya emphasised the importance of party organisation and appreciated workers’ role in ensuring a repeat victory for the BJP in the recent polls.

Maurya’s speech praising Bansal was at a programme in Lucknow to mark the death anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, starting with his introduction of Bansal, saying: “Sangathan shilpi ke roop mein, sangathan mahamantri ke roop mein, UP ko shoonya se shikhar tak le jane wale BJP ke rashtriya mahasachiv (The architect of the organisation and its leader, who took UP BJP from zero to the top).”

Maurya added: “I too have been state president, and presidents have seen themselves be felicitated for leading the BJP to victory. However, the person who deserves ‘sampurna shreya (entire credit)’ for it is Sunil Bansalji.”

Among those listening were Adityanath and his ministers, along with state president Swatantra Dev Singh, who has since resigned. While in 2017, Adityanath was the surprise choice for CM after the results, this time the BJP had fought under his leadership and he was credited for the party’s win.

Maurya, an OBC leader, too remains vital to the BJP plans given his hold in the party ranks. Leaders talk about how he is always accessible to party workers, both at his office and residence. So much so that though Maurya lost the Assembly election from Sirathu, the BJP had named him Deputy CM.

With Swatantra Dev Singh’s replacement set to be named any time soon, Maurya’s meeting with party national president J P Nadda in Delhi on August 17 is also being seen with interest.

A BJP leader close to Maurya insisted that the incidents be seen in isolation, noting that it doesn’t pay in the party to thrust oneself into the limelight. “The central leadership does not like such tactics. Maurya has been state president and he understands this,” the leader said.

Another leader, however, said Maurya would be justified if he is jostling for the state party chief post. “The position of state president is better than that of Deputy CM, who has only limited portfolios and rights. The state president of a ruling party has a face parallel to the government,” the leader said, adding: “There is a saying in politics that a dedicated organisation can help form a government, but that it is not certain that a government can create a force of dedicated workers.”