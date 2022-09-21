UP Assembly Monsoon Session: Adityanath, Akhilesh spar over health infra

The second day of the monsoon session of the UP Assembly on Tuesday witnessed a heated exchange between Leader of Opposition and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the condition of health infrastructure in the state.

While the SP chief accused the government of being “insensitive” to people by “not improving” the health system, the chief minister alleged that maximum damage to health infrastructure was done by the SP governments in the past.

When the House convened on Monday morning, the SP chief sought a debate on the “poor condition” of the state’s health infrastructure. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, however, opposed the plan, saying there was no urgency in it. This led SP MLAs to storm into the well of the House along with their RLD colleagues. They later relented after Speaker Satish Mahana proposed to take up the issue after Question Hour.

Initiating the debate, Akhilesh accused the government of doing little to improve the health infrastructure in the state, and cited reports of patients being taken to hospitals on carts or mortorcycles.

“First of all, ambulance does not arrive, and if the ambulance arrives, then there are no doctors in the hospitals. If patients find doctors, then there is no facility for tests. How can treatment be done without tests or x-ray machines? There is also a crisis of medicine in the state,” the Leader of the Opposition alleged.

“This government has learnt to use “world-class” in every scheme, but the reality is that even in top institutions like PGI, infrastructure and machines are outdated,” he added.

Pointing towards Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who holds the portfolios of Health Department as well as Medical Education, Akhilesh said that while the government claims to have completely finished “jholachaap doctors” (quacks) in the state, but its minister, who has become a “chhapamaar” has failed to bring about a change.

Akhilesh was alluding to Pathak’s frequent “surprise inspection” of hospitals.

“Khud, mananyiya mantri ban gaye hain chhapamaar mantri… Inke chhapon ka asar kya hai?… Jahan Jahan chhapein maare hain, aapke jane ke baad kya tasveer badal gayi hai, kabhi mantri ji ne socha hai?” (The minister has become the raiding minister, but what has been the impact of these raids?… Has the picture changed at those places where he did surprise inspections? Has the minister ever thought of it?)”, Akhilesh said.

Teasing the Deputy CM over the transfer of his department’s officials allegedly without his knowledge, Akhilesh said that Pathak has become like a quack from whom no one seeks medical advice. “Just like no recognition is given to jholachhap doctors (quacks), he (Deputy CM) also has no recognition… Will you remain just a ‘raiding’ minister or will you take any action,” the SP chief asked.

The SP chief also asked the chief minister to increase the budgetary provisions of the health department, alleging a lack of funds to improve health infrastructure. “Budget ki kami hai to aap kyon nahi sweekar nahi kar rahe hain neta sadan?…Neta sadan ko budget dena chahiye deputy CM ko (If there is a shortage of funds, then why the leader of the House is not admitting it? Leader of the House should allot funds for his own deputy),” said Akhilesh, adding that since the CM talks about “double-engine government”, he should double the funds as well.

“Aapko lagta hai Dilli-wale madad nahi kar rahe, jitni madad karni chahiye…Dilli ki sarkar UP se banti hai, batiye Dilli walon ko (It seems that Delhi people are not helping you the way they should be doing so. You should tell them that government in Delhi is formed because of UP only),” Akhilesh told Chief Minister Adityanath, alluding to the BJP government at the Centre.

Responding to the charges levelled by the SP chief, Chief Minister Adityanath hit out at his party, saying the health and education sectors in UP suffered the most during the times of “these so-called socialists, who ruled the state for four terms”.

“The Leader of Opposition does not even know who he is targeting. He said that while it was the BJP, which had once formed the Janta Dal government in Uttar Pradesh, it is the Samajwadi Party that ruled the state for four terms, but still failed to provide facilities,” Adityanath said.

“Twenty-five crore population of UP and 135 crore people in the country, and no one sees the Samajwadi Party in good light, except those directly attached with the party,” the CM added.

Adityanath also alleged that the SP government was the main “hurdle in the speedy construction of AIIMS in Gorakhpur”. “The land registration was completed only after the BJP came to power in the state,” the CM said, adding that the health situation has improved tremendously ever since the BJP has come to power.

He said that Japanese Encephalitis (JE) deaths are zero now, and cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome and JE have reduced tremendously.

Deaths continued due to encephalitis but the people of the SP never went to express their condolences, the CM said, adding that even during the Covid pandemic, the SP chief was nowhere to be seen and only did the work of spreading confusion.

The CM also claimed that the state government has no dearth of budget for the health department, and said if the Leader of Opposition cannot cooperate in the good works of the BJP government, then he should also not raise any obstruction. As soon as the CM ended his reply, Yadav staged a walkout, saying “we are not satisfied with CM’s reply”.