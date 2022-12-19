Unhappy over non-inclusion in cabinet, Karnataka BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa skips Assembly session for second consecutive time

Upset over his non-inclusion in the state cabinet, Shivamogga BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa skipped the first day of the winter session of the Karnataka Assembly in Belagavi Monday and is slated to miss the rest of the session as well.

In a letter to the Speaker, Eshwarappa, 74, cited ‘personal reasons’ for missing the session. Although the former minister expressed his displeasure towards the chief minister for not inducting him into the cabinet while interacting with media persons in Bagalkot Monday.

Eshwarappa, a former minister of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department, resigned as a minister in April. His resignation came after a contractor and BJP worker, Santosh Patil, died by suicide accusing Eshwarappa and others close to him of allegedly demanding a commission to clear the bills for works he had carried out as a contractor.

Later, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in its report to the court had given a clean chit to Eshwarappa but Santosh’s wife approached the Karnataka governor stating that the report favoured the minister.

In Bagalkot Monday, Eshwarappa said: “I entered Vidhana Soudha for the first time in 1989 as an elected member. I have not been absent for a day and have not dozed off inside the House like others. I know the importance of session proceedings.

“People are asking me why I’m not being inducted into the cabinet even after getting a clean chit, and I am unable to answer them. You can ask the chief minister why Eshwarappa has not been inducted into the cabinet. He may say it is the decision of the high command, but the chief minister has the liberty to induct me into the cabinet. According to my knowledge, even the high command has a good opinion about me and feels I should be inducted.”

He further said, “It is a civilised protest. This is not against the chief minister. When people of Karnataka are asking me about my non-inclusion in the cabinet, I’m unable to answer them. I am, therefore, asking the same question to the chief minister.”

Notably, Eshwarappa skipped the Assembly session in September as well.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Monday said he will speak to Eshwarappa on the issue.

Eshwarappa, who comes from the influential Kuruba community, has invited controversy in the past as well for his criticism of party leaders. As a minister, he had last year accused former chief minister BS Yedyiurappa’s family of involvement in the state government’s functioning.

Amid the row over hijab in the state’s educational institutions, Eshwarappa had stated in February that the ‘saffron flag’ may replace the Tricolour and would be hoisted at the Red Fort in Delhi.