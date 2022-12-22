Dhankhar takes issue with Sonia’s remarks on judiciary: ‘Severely inappropriate’

Expressing disappointment with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s comments about a “calculated attempt” to “delegitimise the judiciary”, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar has said that political leaders should not “subject high constitutional offices to partisan stances”.

Speaking in the Upper House of Parliament on Thursday, Dhankar said Gandhi’s statement “is far distanced from his reflections”, adding that “delegitimising the judiciary is beyond his contemplation”. He added, “The observations are severely inappropriate, indicating a lack of faith in democracy, making this exceptional response unavoidable.”

“The statement imparted by the honourable chairperson of the UPA (United Progressive Alliance) is far distanced from my reflections. Delegitimising the judiciary is beyond my contemplation. It is a pillar of democracy. I would urge and expect leaders across the political spectrum to bear in mind not to subject high constitutional offices to partisan stances,” Dhankhar said.

The Rajya Sabhai chairperson said, “Parliamentary sovereignty is quintessential to democracy and is non-negotiable. Subscribing to this is not optional if democracy has to sustain and blossom. I had emphasised that democracy blossoms and flourishes when its three facets – the legislature, the judiciary and the executive – scrupulously adhere to their respective domains.”

He went on to add, “The sublimity of the doctrine of separation of powers is realised when the legislature, judiciary and the executive optimally function in tandem and togetherness, meticulously ensuring scrupulous adherence to respective jurisdictional domains. Further, I had indicated that this house is eminently positioned to take affirmative steps to bring out congeniality amongst these wings of governance.”

Addressing the Congress Parliamentary Party, of which she is the chairperson, in Parliament on Wednesday, Gandhi said, “A troubling new development is the calculated attempt underway to delegitimise the judiciary. Ministers — and even a high constitutional authority — have been enlisted to make speeches attacking the judiciary on various grounds. It is quite clear that this is not an effort to provide reasonable suggestions for improvement. Rather, it is an effort to reduce the standing of the judiciary in the eyes of the public.”

On the opening day of the Winter Session on December 7, Dhankhar sent a strong message to the Supreme Court, referring to its 2015 judgement striking down the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Act. He called it a “glaring instance” of “severe compromise” of parliamentary sovereignty and disregard of the “mandate of the people”.

Advertisement

He said Parliament, being the custodian of the “ordainment of the people”, was duty-bound to “address the issue” and expressed confidence that “it will do so”.

“In a similar vein, the Parliament in a much-needed historic step passed the 99th Constitutional Amendment Bill paving way for the National Judicial Appointment Commission (NJAC). There was unprecedented support … On August 13, 2014, the Lok Sabha unanimously voted in its favour with there being no abstention. This House too, passed it unanimously on August 14, 2014, with one abstention. Rarely in parliamentary democracy, there has been such massive support for a Constitutional legislation,” he said.

Dhankhar added, “There is no parallel to such a development in democratic history where a duly legitimised constitutional prescription has been judicially undone. A glaring instance of severe compromise of parliamentary sovereignty and disregard of the mandate of the people of which this House and the Lok Sabha are custodians.”