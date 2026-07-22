Unease in BJP, allies over crackdown on protesters as government signals outreach

A day after thousands of youths stormed central Delhi as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led march to Parliament ran into police and security personnel, who used lathi-charge and tear gas shells to push them back, there seemed to be a disquiet among a section of the ruling BJP-led NDA over how this stir was handled, even as the government signalled on Tuesday that it was open to have further talks with the protesters.

In an outreach to agitating students, Union Health Minister J P Nadda visited the injured protesters in both the RML and Lady Hardinge hospitals where they were admitted following police crackdown.

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During the Monday march, taken out by the protesters to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak, Nadda held a meeting with the CJP leaders, which remained inconclusive.

On Tuesday, moments after Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi along with several senior Congress leaders, including the Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, started a sit-in outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official residence on Lok Kalyan Marg to demand the PM’s resignation over police action against protesters, the government rushed Union Minister of State for PMO Jitendra Singh to talk to Rahul.

BJP insiders said the developments around the student protests, which some party leaders alleged were influenced by external forces, took an “unexpected turn” with the dispensation struggling to “contain it in time”.

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They also admitted that Rahul’s move took the ruling camp by surprise.

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The government sent Jitendra Singh along with Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan to talk to Rahul and assure him that there would be a discussion in Parliament over the NEET issue.

The Rahul-led Congress demonstration was joined by other leaders of the Opposition INDIA bloc, such as Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and NCP(SP) leader Supriya Sule.

“To weaken the CJP’s dharna, Modi ji has allowed Rahul Gandhi to protest outside his residence,” alleged AAP MP Sanjay Singh. (Photo: Congress) “To weaken the CJP’s dharna, Modi ji has allowed Rahul Gandhi to protest outside his residence,” alleged AAP MP Sanjay Singh. (Photo: Congress)

Later, the ruling camp tried to target Rahul. In an X post, Jitendra Singh stated, “For a senior leader like Shri Rahul Gandhi and the Leader of the Opposition to go back on his word is unfortunate and contrary to every norm of democracy. The government is ready to discuss in Parliament all issues related to NEET and the associated movement.”

A BJP leader, however, said, “First time Rahul Gandhi made a political move… and we are on the back foot.”

The move to agree for a discussion also appeared to be a “climbdown”. Earlier in the day, the ministers maintained that PM Modi’s remarks at the NDA meeting, which were cited by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju before the media, was “the government’s way of communicating its position”.

Holding that the NEET leak was a “grave offence”, Modi told the NDA MPs that the government has taken immediate action against the culprits and will not allow the future of students to be compromised. Asserting that the youths could be misguided by “several gangs”, he also asked the ruling MPs to reach out and guide them.

The BJP has asked its talking heads to convey that the Congress has set a “wrong and dangerous precedent by protesting outside the PM’s residence”, which was, the party said, “not only a security threat, but such spiteful behaviour is not seen in mature democracies”.

Party leaders also stressed how youth protests in the neighbouring countries like Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh had “created mayhem” there.

Parliament gridlock

This political drama has intensified the standoff between the government and the Opposition, with the proceedings in both the Houses washed out for the second day of the Monsoon Session Tuesday.

During this session, the government has been planning to bring important legislation like 131st Constitution Amendment Bill along with a Delimitation Bill.

“It was a session which was expected to see the Opposition absolutely divided and the ruling NDA having a clear upper hand. But in contrast, parties like SP and NCP(SP) joined the Congress protest,” noted a BJP MP.

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Several MPs from the BJP and its allies expressed their resentment over “negative optics” created by Monday’s developments. “The issue could have been handled in a better way. Why did you let it go to this level. We have every machinery with us, still we mismanaged,” said a BJP MP.

Some other NDA leaders echoed it, saying “this was not the way to handle a student protest” and that “the government could have engaged with the protesters earlier”.

A senior minister said, “We are ready for keeping the dialogues on. But there is no time frame,” adding that “the issues raised by the protesters will be placed at the right forum”.

TDP leader Lavu Krishna said the government was engaging with the protesters. “They had some grievances and the government is engaging with them. The protests should not go into violence because it’s bad for the country and students shouldn’t destroy their careers. Everyone has a right to protest, but it should not take a violent mode,” Krishna told The Indian Express.