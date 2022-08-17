scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Now under CBI raid in solar scam case, key Rahul Gandhi aide K C Venugopal

AICC general secretary is Rahul Gandhi's eyes and ears in the opaque system of the Congress

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: August 17, 2022 5:57:02 pm
The senior Congress leader’s detractors claim that the decision to contest from Muslim-dominated Wayanad contributed to Rahul’s loss in Uttar Pradesh did not dent Venugopal’s (Left) rise. (Photo: Twitter/@kcvenugopalmp)

The Central Bureau of Investigation has questioned All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal in connection with the alleged sexual exploitation of a con woman involved in the solar scam in Kerala. Sources on Tuesday said Venugopal was questioned in the case a week ago at the agency’s headquarters in Delhi.

Much like the late Ahmed Patel, who had a pulse on politics knowing everyone within the party and without, Venugopal is also said to have given enough proof of his political acumen. His confidants say he convinced former Congress president Rahul Gandhi to fight from a second constituency in the 2019 general elections. Proving Venugopal right was Rahul’s victory from Wayanad in Kerala and loss from the Congress pocket borough of Amethi.

In Premium Now |K C Venugopal: The Congress whisperer

The senior Congress leader’s detractors claim that the decision to contest from Muslim-dominated Wayanad contributed to Rahul’s loss in Uttar Pradesh did not dent Venugopal’s rise. And neither did the allegations of his involvement in the solar scam case. For party insiders, the AICC general secretary is Rahul Gandhi’s eyes and ears in the opaque ecosystem of the Congress — essentially he plays the role that Patel used to play for Sonia.

As a result of his pre-eminent role in the party, a lot of the criticism following electoral losses gets directed at him. Venugopal, who is known as KC in party circles, was once considered part of the “reformist” young brigade of the Congress in Kerala, seeking to rid it from the control of veterans K Karunakaran, his mentor, and AK Antony.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...Premium
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to sayPremium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...Premium
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...

It was in 1991 that Venugopal first came to the limelight when Karunakaran, then the Kerala CM, got him a Lok Sabha ticket from Kasaragod. Just 28 years old at the time and the president of the party students’ wing, Venugopal lost narrowly. By 1995, he turned against his mentor over the decision of then Congress president and Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao to suspend Arjun Singh from the primary membership of the party. Karunakaran was aligned with Rao and had his patronage.

By the time Karunakaran made way for Antony as CM in March 1995, Venugopal was part of a band of young “third group” of leaders led by Ramesh Chennithala, G Karthikeyan and MI Shanavas. They saw themselves as reformists or correctionists (Thiruthalvaadi in Malayalam), fighting the dominance of Karunakaran and Antony.

Venugopal first entered the state Assembly in 1996 and repeated his performance in 2001 and 2006. In 2004, he became a minister in the Oommen Chandy government. By 2009, he was a Lok Sabha MP, and in another two years, a Union minister of state. It was seen as a gesture towards the Nair community to which he belongs. The Congress was decimated in the 2014 general elections but Venugopal was among the handful of MPs who won from Kerala, and was made the party’s whip.

Advertisement

When the G-23 group of leaders rebelled against the high command to push for organisational reform, Venugopal, once the reformist, ironically found himself on the other side of the divide.

A student activist while still in school, a volleyball player in college, a post-graduate in mathematics, and a leader who has risen from the violent politics of Kannur, Venugopal has shown dexterity not just in political calculations but also in choosing sides well. He knows loyalty has a premium in the family-controlled party, and those close to him say he has demonstrated that amply by showing a willingness to take the rap for the leadership. While once close to Chennithala and also in the not-so-bad books of Antony — the two are said to have both backed him in Delhi — Venugopal’s ties with the state leadership are now strained.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 05:54:59 pm

Most Popular

1

Explained: Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens to Indian football now?

2

Sky-rocketing star fees, low box office returns: Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

3

Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan dropped from BJP's parliamentary board

4

Laal Singh Chaddha box office day 6: Aamir Khan's film sees 85 per cent drop in earnings, expected to be removed from cinemas soon

5

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pictures

Featured Stories

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Explained: Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being a...
Explained: Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being a...
Explained: The Digit Insurance IPO: promoters, performance, and concerns
Explained: The Digit Insurance IPO: promoters, performance, and concerns
Now under CBI raid in solar scam case, key Rahul Gandhi aide K C Venugopal
Now under CBI raid in solar scam case, key Rahul Gandhi aide K C Venugopal
Meet the new members of BJP parliamentary board
Meet the new members of BJP parliamentary board
Sexual harassment charge will not stand when woman was wearing ‘provocative dresses’: Kerala court

Sexual harassment charge will not stand when woman was wearing ‘provocative dresses’: Kerala court

Don't mislead people: Delhi HC to Ramdev over Covid vaccine

Don't mislead people: Delhi HC to Ramdev over Covid vaccine

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being audited?
Explained

Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being audited?

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Premium
What is the new Omicron-specific vaccine approved by the UK?
Explained

What is the new Omicron-specific vaccine approved by the UK?

NTA cancels Phase 4 exam at a few centres after technical glitches
CUET UG 2022

NTA cancels Phase 4 exam at a few centres after technical glitches

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 17: Latest News
Advertisement