Unbridled construction behind subsidence, declare Himalayas eco-sensitive: SJM to government

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) Saturday called upon the government to declare the Himalayan region an eco-sensitive zone, saying that parts of India’s “history, rich culture and heritage’’ were on the “brink of collapse’’. The SJM has also cited the Char Dham highway project and NTPC tunnel in Uttarakhand as reasons behind the land subsidence in Joshimath. The SJM has demanded that the Char Dham road-widening project be limited to a certain width, and tht the government should reconsider the Char Dham rail project.

Addressing a roundtable organised by the SJM to discuss the land subsidence in Joshimath, SJM national co-convener Ashwani Mahajan said that governments have always favoured development at the cost of sustainability.

Also read | Modi govt helping crony friends exploit glaciers in Ladakh: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge

“In the race for development, we are forgetting about sustainability and if there is no capacity (in the Himalayas) then development cannot continue… whichever party comes to power, it behaves in a similar manner as far as this issue is concerned… political parties are blaming each other, but as far as development is concerned, they think the same way,’’ said Mahajan.

The SJM also passed a resolution on Joshimath that says, “Sri Adi Shankaracharya founded the city in the 8th century; [this is] where the holy Jyotirlinga is located, which is known as Joshi Math. Today, this ‘math’ is at the brink of collapse. Even though some steps have been taken in view of the current crisis, experts believe that the sinking of Joshimath cannot be stopped.’’

“Uncontrolled construction work in this fragile terrain is the reason for the collapse of Joshimath and recent disasters… The way the mountain was cut at the foothill of Joshimath for the construction of Char Dham road without a proper hydrological study, and the NTPC tunnel in the middle of the mountain for its hydroproject… destroyed this fragile terrain. Unplanned construction of high-rise hotels and buildings, inadequate sanitation made Joshimath more unstable,’’ says the SJM resolution.

Speaking at the roundtable, member of the committee set up by Supreme Court to review the Char Dham highway widening project, Hemant Dhyani, said that government’s unbridled aspirations have done irreversible damage to the state.