Umesh Katti, the votary of two states in Karnataka, a minister who hoped to be CM, dead

One of the things that senior BJP minister in Karnataka Umesh Katti – who died following a heart attack on Tuesday night — would invariably do every time the question of a new Karnataka chief minister would crop up during the BJP’s current tenure was to suggest his own name for the post.

Though no one took the maverick 61-year-old politician seriously when he suggested his own candidature, there was no denying Katti’s seniority as a seasoned politician with eight Assembly election victories behind him – the highest for any MLA in the current House.

Switching parties six times through his career appears to have not hit his victory spree, with the sugar baron and cooperative sector king from Belagavi in north Karnataka losing polls in the region only once.

In recent days, Katti, a member of the dominant Lingayat community, was often in the news for advocating a separate state in the north of Karnataka.

India will have 50 new states after the next Lok Sabha elections and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will himself take an initiative on this issue, Katti claimed recently at an event organised by the Belagavi Bar Association. “A debate is trending on social media that over 50 states will be formed after the next Lok Sabha polls. It is for sure that North Karnataka will also become a separate state… Maharashtra will become three new states, Karnataka two and Uttar Pradesh four states,” he said.

The minister also often lamented the rapid growth of Bengaluru, even as cities in north Karnataka like Hubbali and Belagavi have lagged behind, often embarrassing own BJP government. “Bengaluru is overcrowded and lacks water supply for citizens. You have to spend hours in traffic jams. It is time for IT companies to think beyond Bengaluru and look at north Karnataka, which has huge potential,” Katti had said at the same event.

Despite his seniority, Katti did not find an automatic berth in the BJP’s Karnataka Cabinet when the government was formed in 2019 (with B S Yediyurappa as the CM). He found a berth only after a reshuffle in 2020.

A Janata Dal leader in his early political life, having followed in the footsteps of his father, Katti and his brother Ramesh Katti (a former MP and Union minister) comprised one of the three Belagavi families among whom the power equations in the district were decided – the other two being Jarkiholis, belonging to a Scheduled Tribe, and the Lingayat Hukkeris.

The Kattis were seen as allies of the Jarkiholis in controlling the local cooperative sector from which power flows in the district – including banks, land banks, sugar production and factories. However, lately Katti had been moving away from the Jarkiholis towards Laxman Savadi, a leader propped up by the BJP central leadership. The Jarkiholis coincidentally have been moving closer to Hukkeris.

The last rites of Katti will be held at his farmhouse in Bagewadi in Belagavi. Commenting on his death, CM Basavaraj Bommai said Wednesday that Katti had a special love for north Karnataka. “Politicians lack a sense of humor but he had that quality and could solve any complex problem with ease… With his death, the voice of North Karnataka has been silenced.”