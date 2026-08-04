How Vijay may have given Udhayanidhi what dynasty never could

For perhaps the first time in his political life, Udhayanidhi Stalin did not look like the son of a former chief minister. He looked like an Opposition politician.

As police escorted him out of his residence in Neelankarai on Tuesday following remarks directed at Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over the Cauvery water row, the images were striking not because Tamil Nadu had witnessed an arrest, but because of the character in the frame.

Until recently, Udhayanidhi occupied the safest address in Tamil Nadu politics – MLA, Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and political heir. Every chapter of his public life unfolded within the architecture of power painstakingly built over decades by M Karunanidhi and, later, by M K Stalin.

Hardly three months ago, he walked into the Assembly not as the deputy chief minister everyone expected him to remain, but as Leader of the Opposition. Across the aisle sat Chief Minister Vijay.

The two men have known each other for years. Vijay was Udhayanidhi’s senior at Loyola College. Later, the relationship continued inside Tamil cinema. Vijay became the larger-than-life star who built one of Indian cinema’s greatest fan cultures through nearly three decades and around 70 films. Udhayanidhi entered films later, producing and acting in roughly 20 films under the Red Giant banner, often portraying the amiable urban everyman rather than the invincible mass hero.

Those who know them say Udhayanidhi always addressed Vijay with the deference reserved for a senior – from college into cinema. Politics merely changed the seating arrangement, not the chronology.

Some of the Loyola classmates who once moved naturally within Udhayanidhi’s circle today find themselves among Vijay’s closest political associates.

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Yet the arrest, which comes a day before the Assembly session is set to begin, tells another story. The FIR invokes a wide range of provisions, including criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity, obscenity, criminal intimidation, provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, and the Information Technology Act.

The controversy itself did not begin with the arrest, however; it began with Udhayanidhi’s own words.

Addressing a protest over the Cauvery dispute, he criticised the government for failing to secure Tamil Nadu’s share of water. Then came the interruption from the crowd shouting the name of an actress widely associated in public conversation with Vijay.

Udhayanidhi smiled, and then allegedly passed a sexually suggestive remark. He quickly issued a clarification, but it only amplified the laughter.

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The protest had assembled around farmers, water and one of Tamil Nadu’s oldest interstate disputes. Within seconds, the conversation had shifted from the Cauvery to innuendo.

Political wit is a dangerous instrument. When it succeeds, it punctures power. When it fails, it punctures the seriousness of the issue it seeks to defend. The Dravidian movement has never been uncomfortable with earthy political language. For decades, its public meetings were animated by platform speakers who mixed ideology with theatre, scholarship with satire, and politics with the idioms of everyday life. They were not merely politicians but performers, translating constitutional questions into the language of tea shops and village squares.

But Udhayanidhi cannot occupy that role. He is not a travelling platform speaker warming up a crowd before the principal leader arrives. He is the Leader of the Opposition and the principal political heir of the Dravidian movement itself. When he borrowed the language of a platform performer, the joke ceased to be merely a joke; it became the defining image of a protest that was meant to be about the Cauvery.

The criticism that followed came not merely from rivals but also from political voices outside the government. Even some who strongly opposed the arrest questioned whether the remark itself had diminished the dignity expected of the office he now holds.

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The challenge before Vijay’s government is no less significant. Since assuming office, it has repeatedly promised to pursue corruption cases relating to the previous regime. Some investigations have moved quickly. Former ministers have faced searches, FIRs and arrests. Others remain under scrutiny.

Every generation has witnessed leaders who entered police vehicles as accused and returned years later as elected rulers. Annadurai, Karunanidhi, Jayalalithaa, Stalin – each, in different contexts, learnt that the state’s coercive power often produces consequences it never intended.

For years, Udhayanidhi’s critics argued that his political life had been too protected. That criticism may no longer hold. Across the Assembly still sits a Chief Minister who spent three decades converting cinematic fandom into political capital. And across from him now sits an opponent beginning to discover something that cannot be gifted by family, party or election.

For Tamil Nadu, that may ultimately be the larger story. Not that the former deputy chief minister was arrested. But that the heir has finally begun the slower, lonelier education called Opposition.