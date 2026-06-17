Uddhav Sena heads for a split, issues whip for MPs’ meet; rebels set to meet Speaker

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) seemed to be staring at a split Wednesday as six of its nine Lok Sabha MPs moved to break away from it in an apparent bid to switch to the rival Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

In a pre-emptive measure, the Uddhav Sena issued a whip, directing all its MPs to attend its Parliamentary Party meeting in Delhi on Thursday.

“We have issued a whip and convened our Parliamentary Party meeting. We have also written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Buying and breaking elected representatives is against democracy and the Constitution. A legal battle will follow,” said Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut.

According to sources, the rebel group was waiting to secure the support of seven MPs, one more than the two-thirds of the party’s Lok Sabha MPs, before formally approaching Birla.

Sources said that any meeting with the Speaker would take place only after all MPs backing the move sign a letter seeking recognition as a separate bloc. “There is a procedural requirement. All MPs seeking to form a different bloc have to submit a signed letter and appear before the Speaker. The proceedings are held in camera, and the Speaker may also seek the views of the parent party. The process will take time,” a source said.

One of the Sena (UBT) MPs being closely watched is Osmanabad MP Omraje Nimbalkar, who returned to Pune Wednesday ahead of the expected June 20 verdict in the murder case of his father, Pawan Raje Nimbalkar. NCP chief Sunetra Pawar’s brother, Padamsinh Patil, is an accused in the case. Raut alleged that Nimbalkar’s political decision could be linked to the outcome of the verdict.

Sources said the rebel camp was trying to persuade all MPs – except Arvind Sawant and Anil Desai, both considered close aides of Uddhav Thackeray – to join it. There was also speculation about Nashik MP Rajabhau Waje joining the rebel MPs. However, Waje told reporters that he had stood by Uddhav from the beginning and would continue to do so. “The final picture is yet to emerge,” a source said.

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The developments come after days of speculation triggered by repeated claims from the leaders of the Shinde Sena that several Sena (UBT) MPs were in touch with them as part of what they termed as the “Operation Tiger”. Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav, Maharashtra minister Bharat Gogawale and former MP Krupal Tumane had publicly suggested that a political realignment was imminent.

However, on Wednesday, Prataprao Jadhav sought to downplay such reports. “There is no such thing as Operation Tiger. At present, there is no need for us to induct anybody. But if anybody wants to join us, how can we say no?” he said.

Earlier in the day, Desai said the party trusted its MPs but had to remain vigilant in light of reports circulating in the media and on social media. Raut, however, escalated the attack by alleging that MPs were being offered Rs 50 crore each to switch sides.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi alongside Sawant, Desai and Waje, Raut claimed he had been informed late on Tuesday night that MPs from Maharashtra were being “purchased”.

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“When I asked what the rate was, I was told it was the same as before – Rs 50 crore. I was told Rs 15 crore would be delivered by tonight (Tuesday), and only then would they (rebel MPs) come to Delhi,” Raut alleged.

However, sources close to Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde said around six rebel Sena (UBT) MPs were already in Delhi and could meet the Speaker later.

“Most likely, two-thirds of the Sena (UBT) MPs will shift and will not attract provisions of the anti-defection law,” sources said.

The Sena (UBT) also disputed claims regarding the numbers. Party sources said Hingoli MP Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar and Mumbai North East MP Sanjay Dina Patil were not in Delhi and had denied plans to join the Shinde camp.

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“I am in Mumbai. I am with Uddhav saheb and I will be attending the meeting in Delhi on Thursday as per the whip issued by the party,” Sanjay Patil told The Indian Express.

Another Uddhav Sena leader said Ashtikar’s son was a party candidate in the June 18 MLC elections and that the MP was occupied with its preparations.

Sena (UBT) MP Bhausaheb Wakchaure also claimed publicly that no one from the Shinde camp had approached him and that he would remain with the Uddhav Sena, although party leaders privately remained uncertain about the final number of rebels.

Despite claims by sources that some rebel MPs had travelled to Delhi on chartered flights from Pune and Nanded and met senior BJP leaders, there was no official confirmation either of their meeting with Speaker Birla or of any formal submission to the Speaker by the group.

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Raut repeated his horsetrading allegations on social media. Even while insisting that the Sena (UBT) was not easy to break, he launched a scathing attack on some MPs suspected of going for a rebellion, saying they had been elected in the name of Balasaheb Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray and should resign before switching sides. He also used expletives while referring to the rebel group.

Raut claimed that during a June 14 meeting with Uddhav, the MPs had sworn loyalty to the party in the names of Sai Baba, Goddess Bhavani, their mothers and their children.

On the other hand, Sawant accused the ruling dispensation of reducing democracy to a “market”. “Those whom the Prime Minister once called corrupt are being made Chief Ministers,” he said.

Sawant also said the Sena (UBT) has written to the Speaker to seek his intervention to prevent any unlawful defections and protect constitutional norms. “The party is the party. Individual MPs and MLAs are not the party,” he added.

— With inputs from Liz Mathew in New Delhi