UCC, checking infiltration from Bangladesh top new Bengal govt’s to-do list

As the BJP sweep ends 15 years of Trinamool Congress rule in Bengal, the new government’s agenda and priorities look clear — implementing the Uniform Civil Code and taking measures to stop infiltration from Bangladesh. Also, high on the to-do list are the enhanced direct benefit schemes for women and unemployed youth and clearing Dearness Allowance arrears of government employees.

In his victory speech on Monday evening in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated implementation of Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme and steps to check infiltration. The BJP’s agenda seeks to shift from the state’s existing welfare model to a “high-employment, high-investment” model, aiming to overhaul industrial, agricultural, and educational sectors.

UCC and infiltration

Advertisement

Implementation of the Uniform Civil Code tops the agenda of the new BJP government and it plans to implement it within six months of the government formation. The BJP has already implemented UCC in Uttarakhand and passed the law in Gujarat.

The party has also promised strict laws against “love jihad” and “land jihad”, stating that its objective is to protect the state’s “social and territorial integrity”.

Infiltration from Bangladesh has been the key issue which the BJP has been highlighting for years. In line with this, the BJP has promised a zero-tolerance policy on infiltration, saying it will implement the “detect, delete and deport” model to prevent entry of illegal foreigners. The BJP has promised land allocation for fencing along the India-Bangladesh border within 45 days of forming the government.

Advertisement

The state government is also expected to investigate the alleged scams and corruption during the TMC regime. Immediately after BJP started leading the seat tally on Monday morning, central forces and state police were deployed at Nabanna (state secretariat) and Chief Secretary Dushyant Nariala in a written ordered complete stop on movement of files out of government offices.

Rs 3,000 to women and unemployed youth

The BJP manifesto promises a monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000 to women as a counter to Mamata Banerjee’s Lakshmir Bhandar under which women get Rs 1,500 (for women from SC and ST communities it is Rs 1,700).

The party manifesto promises a monthly assistance of Rs 3,000 to unemployed youth (twice the amount the TMC has promised to pay), and speaks of providing 1 crore new jobs and self-employment opportunities in the next five years to prevent migration and brain drain.

Just before the Assembly polls, Mamata initiated the Yuba Sathi scheme where unemployed youths are given Rs 1,500 monthly. Over 80 lakh youths have so far applied.

To help candidates who have suffered because of paper leaks and exam cancellations, the BJP has promised to provide age relaxation of up to 5 years for them.

Dearness Allowance arrears

The BJP also promised to implement the 7th Pay Commission within 45 days of forming the government and clearance of pending Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears.

Central government employees are getting 60% DA while West Bengal government employees get only 18%. If the state government has to clear the DA arrears, it will have to spend Rs 20,000 crore extra per year from the state exchequer.

On the other hand, in an ongoing case on a plea from a section of state government employees claiming DA arrears, the Supreme Court on February 5 this year had said the DA dues shall be cleared in accordance with the Fifth Pay Commission report. According to the state government affidavit, it will cost state exchequer around Rs 42,000 crore.

North Bengal and Darjeeling

The new BJP government is expected to start tripartite talks in presence of the newly appointed interlocutor, Deputy National Security Advisor Pankaj Kumar Singh, to work out the promised ‘permanent solution’ for the Gorkhaland demand in the Darjeeling Hills.

The government will also have to look into recognition of Kurmali and Rajbonshi languages, as BJP did well in both North Bengal and tribal belt.

Infrastructure development

As part of its thrust on infrastructure development, the party envisages to build modern deep-sea ports in Tajpur and Kulpi to revitalise the state’s maritime trade and promote exports, and construct bridges over major rivers.

The BJP has also promised to construct a National Highway connecting the Sundarbans directly to Darjeeling and to operationalise the Purulia, Malda, and Balurghat airports for better regional air connectivity. The BJP has also promised to develop four new cities in North Bengal.

Cultural preservation

In its manifesto BJP has also promised to build a dedicated Vande Mataram museum highlighting its historical significance, and promote the legacy of Rabindranath Tagore by establishing Tagore-inspired cultural centres. The BJP has promised to build a Shaktipeeth circuit to connect all the Shaktipeeths, a Chaitanya Mahaprabhu spiritual circuit to honour the Bhakti Movement, and pursue the inclusion of festivals such as the Gangasagar Mela, the Mahesher Rath, Baruni Mela, and Bandna Parab in UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list.