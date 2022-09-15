‘Two types of people leave Congress… Himanta Sarma a classic example of category 2’: Jairam Ramesh

At a time when the Congress is busy with the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi, the party was dealt another blow as eight of its 11 MLAs in Goa, including former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat and former Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo, switched over to the BJP.

Speaking about the defection, AICC general secretary in-charge of communication, Jairam Ramesh, said that there were two types of people who leave the Congress party. “The first is the kind who leave after benefitting everything from the party. Ghulam Nabi Azad is a great example of these kinds of leaders. He started off as a mere worker of the party and went onto become the Pradesh Congress president and even a Union Minister. However, after benefitting from the party, he kicked it and left.”

Explaining the defection in Goa, Ramesh stated: “There’s a second category of leaders who leave the party when they feel threatened by or vulnerable to investigative agencies. These 8 MLAs in Goa went into the BJP washing machine and will now become spotless like my white kurta. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is a classic example of this. When he was with the Congress, the BJP used to attack him every day, but as soon as he jumped ship, all cases against him were taken off and now, he has even become the CM.”

Ramesh also launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress, CPM in Kerala and the Aam Aadmi Party, holding Mamata Banerjee “singularly responsible” for the rise of the BJP in West Bengal and alleging that the CPM and BJP were two sides of the same coin in Kerala.

The Congress said it was ready to work towards Opposition unity if there is a need for it, but argued it cannot have such a deal with parties intent or hell bent upon weakening the Congress, in its words.