What strikes one about Sonia Gandhi’s recently released autobiography is the normally reclusive and inscrutable Sonia Gandhi transforming into a candid and forthcoming narrator who is not shy of sharing details which shaped the love story of her life.

The second striking aspect of Belonging: A Journey of Love is what a consummate politician she has become. The book was officially launched in Delhi on Monday and saw dignitaries, including several sitting CMs, in attendance as Sonia spoke about her life. The Congress leader has chosen to reveal, with great feeling, what she wanted to and withheld what she did not want to disclose. And do it without creating controversy.

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The story of Sonia’s fairytale romance with Rajiv Gandhi forms the centrepiece of her life. It led her to embrace his family, taking care of her mother-in-law, Indira Gandhi, with whom she established a rare rapport and from whom she learnt her politics, and to adopt India as her country. Belonging is not just her story. It is equally the story of the Nehru-Gandhi family and she talks about their duty to the country, the democratic and secular values they stood for, the losses they suffered with the assassination of Indira and then Rajiv willing to make the sacrifices required of them.

Without saying it in so many words, Sonia Gandhi is making the point that while the family is accused of “entitlement” and furthering “dynastic rule”, there is another side to that story.

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There are three particularly moving bits in the book. One is when she begs Rajiv not to take up PM-ship after Indira’s assassination, afraid that he too would be killed, and he says, “I will be killed anyway.” The second is her trauma of losing him to a human bomb and the pain, agony, and sense of loss that followed.

The third is a conversation with her younger sister soon after Rajiv’s assassination. Nadia wants her to come back to Italy, fearing that Sonia and her children might also be killed. “No,” she said with finality. “It is my country, my children’s country.”

“Belonging” should help put to rest any remnants of controversy about Sonia Gandhi’s foreign origins. Having said “no” to PM-ship in 2004, under pressure from her children who feared she too might be in danger, she received an acceptability that might not have come her way otherwise.

It is not without interest that today Sonia writes freely about her early growing-up years in Italy, about which little was known except to a close circle. In some way, Sonia had de-Italianised herself to become acceptable to India, with allegations of her “foreign origins” surfacing from time to time.

Two different approaches

It is when the book enters the “political” domain, and she takes over as the Congress president in 1998, that the candid Sonia gives way to a cautious and pragmatic Sonia who withholds more than she reveals. It is as if “there are two books within the book”, to quote a reader.

The book is strategically written and politician Sonia has avoided controversies. She has been criticised for her silence on many issues: the family’s decision to forgive Nalini, one of the accused in Rajiv’s murder; a cursory reference to the Bofors deal that devoured the Rajiv government in 1989; she barely mentions his successor V P Singh, who parted company with Rajiv and put together a national alternative to the Congress in two and a half years; the nature of her differences with P V Narasimha Rao, whose body was not allowed into the Congress headquarters following his death in 2004; and how she and Dr Manmohan Singh actually worked out the difficult coalition model during UPA rule.

Sonia also called the Emergency, which Rajiv opposed, a “mistake” but also qualified it by saying that it was done “constitutionally” and that had her brother-in-law Sanjay been reined in, the story might have been different.

Should autobiographies go further?

Autobiographies are always subjective and it is the writer’s right to decide what to include and what to exclude. Sonia herself has called the book a personal, not a political, account, though the autobiography of someone in her position cannot but be political. She influenced three PMs from behind the scenes: Rajiv, Narasimha Rao, and Dr Singh, the three representing 20 critical years in India’s history. In the case of Manmohan Singh, power was seen to be emanating from 10 Janpath, her residence, and it was in this period she made her seminal contributions by putting in place a rights-based framework, such as the RTI Act and MGNREGA.

She is also the longest-serving Congress president, having been at the helm for 22 years, way more than some of the stalwarts of the freedom struggle.

In the West, autobiographies by leading personalities have tended to reflect on the past and, with the help of hindsight, assess how they could have done better and even acknowledge mistakes. Informing the citizenry about the inner workings of power is a prerequisite of an open society. Only informed public opinion can ultimately ensure that decisions at the highest level are taken in the people’s interest. Former US President Barack Obama’s book, A Promised Land, in which he covers his first term in office, is one such political memoir.

However, admittedly, this will be difficult for an active Indian politician such as Sonia. More so when the political atmosphere in the country is so vitiated that her opponents might use her revelations to target her and the Congress. And any unsavoury controversy might adversely affect the political future of her son and her party.

Coming as the book does when the next generation of the Nehru-Gandhis are playing leading roles in the Congress, a positive message about the family is likely to help. It could also become an important tool in the battle of ideas that is heating up between the Congress-led Opposition and the BJP. The book’s skilful marketing and the numerous copies sold also show that the Congress is becoming more adept at using the latest communication strategies and social media platforms. Sonia began her book promotions by debuting on Instagram.

However, the book raises an important question: should the bar for those who have held high public office and choose to write their autobiographies be higher, going beyond safeguarding their immediate family and political interests? For they owe something to their people and to history.

(Neerja Chowdhury, Contributing Editor, The Indian Express, has covered the last 11 Lok Sabha elections. She is the author of How Prime Ministers Decide.)