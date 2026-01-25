Twenty20 chief: ‘Congress, CPI(M) don’t worry each other in Kerala. Both are worried about our growth’

The Twenty20 party in Kerala, floated by the garment major KITEX, has joined the BJP-led NDA ahead of the state Assembly elections due in April. The party, founded by KITEX managing director Sabu M Jacob a decade ago, is now ruling four panchayats including one in Kizhakkambalam in Ernakulam district, where the company is headquartered. In an interview with The Indian Express, Twenty20 president Jacob speaks on a range of issues including the upcoming elections, the NDA alliance, and his party’s roadmap ahead. Excerpts:

* Why has Twenty20 joined the NDA fold?

In the local body elections last month, 25 parties from LDF and UDF had fielded common independent candidates to defeat us at Kizhakkambalam. That alliance included SDPI (of banned PFI) and Welfare Party of India (of Jamaat-e-Islami). Congress and CPI(M) had even jettisoned their symbols and ideology with the sole aim of finishing off Twenty20 as they feared our growth. Yet we won Kizhakkambalam for the third time and three other panchayats. These local body elections forced us to rethink our strategies, especially how to fight against this united force of more than two dozen parties. BJP was not part of that force. The alliance will give new energy and courage for our workers. Besides, we found being part of NDA will help us take our agenda of development and welfare further ahead. The BJP camp at the grassroots level also sees this move very positively.

* The avowed objective of Twenty20 was to fight mainstream parties and their alleged corruption. Have you now surrendered to mainstream politics?

BJP is a party that has been voted to power in the country for the third consecutive term. Before BJP came to power, the world looked upon an Indian as a person from third world. When I travel to the same places, they speak about Narendra Modi with awe. Has BJP faced any corruption allegation in the last 12 years? Our decision is not wrong. Our political dream and development approach go in tune with that of BJP. They also felt the alliance would be mutually beneficial.

* Launched as an “apolitical” outfit, Twenty20 has now embraced a political alliance. Is it not a betrayal of your voters?

Never. Real politics is ensuring people’s welfare. We have been doing that for the last decade. At the same time, CPI(M) and Congress consider politics as a way of life to loot people and the country. That is not politics.

* How do you look at the rebellion that has erupted in your party over its decision to join the NDA?

We have 15 lakh members. We expected that 5 per cent may leave the party. Now a few have left and a few more may go. Twenty20 began as a charitable outfit in 2012. When we turned into a political party in 2016, many Congress, BJP and CPI(M) workers, who were associated with us, left. This has been the trend since then. We have workers who joined from Congress, CPI(M) and BJP. So when we join hands with any of these parties, a section of people from other parties will quit. We had anticipated it. More people will come to the party in the coming days.

* Do you think there could be a minority backlash due to your tie-up with the BJP?

Our party has people from all communities. In Kerala, we are the only party that does not indulge in communalism. These days, communalism dominates the discourse of LDF and UDF. Our alliance is with NDA and it does not mean that we will surrender our ideology. Many say we have joined hands with the BJP. We have joined an alliance NDA in which BJP is also a partner.

* Will you contest the Assembly election?

I will not, but our party will have candidates. I love backseat driving. Our contest will not be limited to Kunnathunad (Assembly constituency, where the Twenty20 is ruling four panchayats). So far no discussions have been held on elections.

* Was Twenty20’s move to join the NDA your call?

The state and district committees of Twenty20 had discussed the future course of action. The party has entrusted me to go for discussions with any front or party for alliances and take a fitting decision.

* Were there any discussions about joining the ruling LDF or the UDF?

We cannot trust these fronts. Because, if we make an alliance with them, they will betray and finish off us. They would pretend as friends but will be foes in heart. Hence we did not proceed with any discussions with them. I am their common enemy. Congress has no worry about CPI(M) growing, ditto for CPI(M). Both are worried about only Twenty20’s growth.

* How do you respond to your rivals’ allegation that you have allied with the BJP to “protect” your business?

How is this alliance related to my garment business? As an investor in Kerala, I have to get various permissions from the Kerala government. At the same time, my business is not related to the Centre. I am running an export oriented unit. The allegation is nonsense and let Congress and CPI(M) explain it.

* Twenty20 has been ruling the Kizhakkambalam panchayat for the last one decade. How has this helped you in running your business?

After 2015, we have not made any expansion or constructed any new structure at Kizhakkambalam. Not a single paise investment was made here. Anyone can check whether we have obtained anything illegal from the panchayat. All the officials at the panchayat are nominees of the state government. We follow norms and hence none can obstruct our operations.

* What about your investment in Telangana?

There is no mix of politics and investment in Telangana. It happens only in Kerala. In all other states, politics will take its own course and investment its own course. There is no clash of these two streams.

* How do you compare the Congress in Telangana and in Kerala?

I am a businessman and have never gone for such a comparison. I have gone to Telangana to do business. As I said, politicians there do not meddle in business.