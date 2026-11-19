V S Babu, a veteran Tamil Nadu politician who began his career in the DMK and went on to defeat his former party leader, M K Stalin, in one of the most closely watched contests of the 2026 Assembly elections, died Thursday at a private hospital in Chennai. He was 75.

Babu, a legislator from Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), had been admitted to MGM Healthcare on September 9 with a prolonged respiratory illness. He remained in intensive care for more than 70 days as his condition deteriorated.

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“Despite comprehensive medical management and the best efforts of our multidisciplinary clinical team, his condition continued to deteriorate,” the hospital said in a statement. He suffered a cardiac arrest and died at 2.24 pm Thursday.

His death closes a political career that had come full circle in Kolathur, a north Chennai constituency where he had once helped Stalin establish his electoral base before returning, years later, to defeat him.

Babu began his political career as an area secretary in the DMK and rose through its organisational ranks to become the party’s north Chennai district secretary. In 2006, he was elected to the Assembly from Purasawalkam on a DMK ticket.

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The constituency ceased to exist after the 2008 delimitation exercise, with several of its neighbourhoods incorporated into the newly created Kolathur constituency. When Stalin contested Kolathur in 2011, Babu, then an influential local DMK organiser, reportedly played a significant role in securing his victory. Stalin went on to represent the constituency for 15 years.

Babu subsequently withdrew from active politics for a period before joining the AIADMK in June 2016. On February 7, 2026, he switched to Vijay’s TVK, which fielded him against Stalin in Kolathur.

He defeated the former Chief Minister by 8,795 votes, one of the election’s most consequential results, unseating a leader whose earlier victories in the constituency he had helped secure.

With Babu’s death, the number of vacant seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has risen to six, requiring by-elections.

Tributes pour in

Vijay described his death as an irreparable loss, saying Babu had devoted himself to public life and earned the trust and affection of his constituents.

Stalin expressed shock at his former colleague’s death and offered condolences to his family.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, state ministers and political leaders including Anbumani Ramadoss, Nainar Nagenthran and K Annamalai also paid tribute.