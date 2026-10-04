Why TVK joins INDIA bloc, hits pause on Vijay as PM face

For Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, joining the INDIA bloc was less a dramatic turn than the formal acknowledgement of where Tamil Nadu’s post-election arithmetic had already taken him. His Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) governs the state with the Congress as an ally. The VCK and IUML are also part of the arrangement that enabled Vijay to form the government after TVK won 108 seats, short of the 118 needed for an absolute majority.

A national third front has not taken shape. Remaining outside the BJP-led NDA while simultaneously keeping away from the principal national Opposition grouping was becoming an increasingly narrow political space. On Saturday, TVK stepped out of it.

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TVK representatives Aadhav Arjuna and Marie Wilson attended an INDIA bloc meeting at the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee headquarters in Chennai, alongside the CPI, CPI(M), VCK, MDMK and IUML. Tamil Nadu Congress chief president Manickam Tagore declared that Vijay’s party had formally joined the alliance, calling it a “historic day.”

More questions than answers

The announcement settles one question but opens several others – including where the DMK, until recently the principal Tamil Nadu component of the national Opposition alliance, now fits.

The immediate occasion was electoral rolls rather than alliance arithmetic. The parties adopted resolutions against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, and announced demonstrations across Tamil Nadu on October 13 and 14, followed by a larger Chennai protest on October 15. The TVK is expected to participate. Whether Vijay himself will attend remains unclear.

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Until recently, even this relationship had remained deliberately undefined. Tagore had maintained that the TVK could not technically be treated as an INDIA bloc constituent because it had no representation in Parliament. The party was not invited to the INDIA bloc’s national meeting in New Delhi last week. Saturday therefore marked a change not merely in TVK’s position but in the Congress’s willingness to recognise it formally.

For Vijay, the move also provides a national structure for an alliance that already exists at home. The Congress has five MLAs and is part of the TVK-led government. The next Lok Sabha election in 2029 now provides a larger horizon: an INDIA bloc arrangement potentially gives TVK a framework for negotiating parliamentary seats without having to construct another national partnership from scratch.

Vijay-for-PM plans on hold

Inside the TVK, that transition has also required some message control. According to senior party sources, the leadership has instructed functionaries before the by-election campaign not to project Vijay as a future prime ministerial candidate. Resources that had been going towards Instagram reels and social-media material presenting Vijay in that role have also been curtailed, a senior TVK leader told The Indian Express.

The intervention is partly practical. The TVK is fighting immediate Assembly by-elections; Vijay is barely months into his first term as Chief Minister. The national ambition can wait. Politics occasionally requires social media to observe seniority.

DMK’s dilemma

The more consequential effect of Saturday’s decision may instead be on the DMK. After losing power, the party has found itself without the coalition structure that surrounded it before the Assembly election. The CPI and CPI(M), now contesting the by-elections independently after distancing themselves from Vijay’s alliance, might under different circumstances have found a return to the DMK politically natural.

The TVK’s entry into INDIA complicates that route. The Left parties attended Saturday’s meeting alongside the TVK. So did the VCK and MDMK. In other words, the national Opposition platform now contains several parties whose Tamil Nadu relationships are considerably less tidy than their seating arrangement at the Congress office suggested.

That distinction, between a national alliance and a state alliance, will matter increasingly. The INDIA bloc gives its members a common national opponent in the BJP without automatically resolving who should fight whom in Tamil Nadu. For the Congress, however, Vijay is already its governing partner. For the TVK, Congress provides both legislative support today and a potential bridge to parliamentary politics in 2029.

Slim chances for Third Front

For the DMK, the situation is more awkward. Its leaders can continue engaging INDIA parties nationally, but Vijay’s formal arrival means the coalition can no longer be assumed to be a political space in which the DMK is Tamil Nadu’s default representative.

Recent contacts by DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi with non-Congress INDIA leaders had also triggered speculation about whether another Opposition configuration could emerge. But without the Congress, and with several potential partners now sitting at an INDIA table that includes the TVK, the room for a viable third formation appears limited.

The irony is that Vijay entered the Assembly election as the leader of a new party arguing against Tamil Nadu’s established political arrangements. Five months after the result, governing has steadily required arrangements of its own. First came the partners needed for a majority. Now comes a national coalition. Saturday’s meeting did not resolve all of those contradictions. It merely gave them a name: INDIA bloc.