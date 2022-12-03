scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 03, 2022

Turnout percentage lower but 10 lakh more votes, will gain: BJP Gujarat chief

Claiming that the increased number of voters will benefit the BJP, Paatil said the party will create three records in this time: most seats, the largest lead by candidates, and record vote share for the party.

Voters cast their vote at a polling booth at Limbdi in Gujarat's Surendranagar district. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil Saturday said that during Phase-1 of the Assembly polls, 10 lakh more votes were cast compared to the 2017 elections, and that the increased voting will favour the BJP.

“In Phase-1 of polling, 1.51 crore votes were cast. In the same 89 seats in 2017, 1.41 crore votes were cast, thus 10 lakh more votes were cast compared to the previous polls,” Paatil said.

Also in Political Pulse |Fewer women voted in Phase 1, highest female turnout recorded in tribal seats

In this same five-year period, the total number of voters in Gujarat rose by 55 lakh, from 4.35 crore to 4.9 crore, a rise of 13%.

“In percentage terms, the voting looks less… But the total votes have increased,” he said, addressing reporters. Figures shared by the Election Commission show that in Phase-1 voting on December 1, a turnout of 63.31% was recorded, which is lower than the 66.79% in 2017.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Project GIB, Remittances...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Project GIB, Remittances...
Delhi Confidential: Why CJI Chandrachud says children should be taught as...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why CJI Chandrachud says children should be taught as...
Shaped by war: Ukraine artist to showcase work at Kochi-Muziris BiennalePremium
Shaped by war: Ukraine artist to showcase work at Kochi-Muziris Biennale
Most drones crossing border originate from Pak Rangers outposts: AgenciesPremium
Most drones crossing border originate from Pak Rangers outposts: Agencies

Claiming that the increased number of voters will benefit the BJP, Paatil said the party will create three records in this time: most seats, the largest lead by candidates, and record vote share for the party.

In Premium |Gujarat elections | Above health, housing, education, one concern: ‘Won’t do anything to blemish Modiji’s honour’

On the Opposition’s claims that the whole top brass of the BJP being pressed into campaigning showed the party’s nervousness, Paatil said it was natural for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to participate as Gujarat was their “home”.

He urged people that on December 5, the second phase of the polls, they should “convert their trust in PM Modi into votes”.

Advertisement

Campaigning for the 93 seats that will vote in Phase-2 ended on Saturday.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-12-2022 at 06:55:10 pm
Next Story

IIT Delhi Placements 2022: 650 offers made; over 50 students secure packages over Rs 1 crore

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close