scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

A bugbear for TRS since joining BJP, Telangana MLA Rajender suspended from Assembly again

After his suspension over the ‘derogatory’ remarks against Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, the BJP MLA accuses Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of targeting him.

Etala Rajender joined the BJP on June 14. (Twitter/File)

The Telangana Assembly speaker on Tuesday morning suspended Etela Rajender, BJP MLA from Huzurabad, the second time the former Telangana Rashtra Samithi minister has been barred from the House.

In March, he and two other BJP MLAs were suspended for the entire session for creating ruckus in the Assembly.

Rajender accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of targeting him. “The CM does not want to see me in the Assembly, that is why they are coming up with new ideas to suspend me,’’ Rajender said Tuesday.

He was suspended for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy. Last week Rajender criticised the speaker for not inviting the Opposition BJP for the Business Advisory Committee meeting in the Assembly, but the latter explained that a party with just three members need not be invited.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ridePremium
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soonPremium
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court saidPremium
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court said

However, Rajender and fellow BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao criticised the government for breaking with the tradition of inviting a party even if it has just one MLA.

As Rajender, who abstained from the Assembly for the past two days, went there on Tuesday, the government demanded an apology from him for criticising the speaker. He was suspended for the rest of the session after he refused to apologise.

When Rajender sat on a strike, he was forcibly whisked away by police and taken to his house at Shamirpet.

Advertisement

Rajender was dropped as health minister from the KCR cabinet on May 1 last year, after he developed some difference of opinion with the chief minister and the government accused him of land-grabbing.

Also Read |Behind Governor Tamilisai’s outburst, slow and long worsening of ties with TRS govt

The sixth-term MLA claimed innocence and resigned from the TRS and as a legislator on June 4. He joined the BJP on June 14.

Rajender beat TRS candidate and student wing leader Gellu Srinivas Yadav in the ensuing bypoll, dealing a body blow to the prestige of the KCR government.

Advertisement

Since then, Rajender has been a bugbear for TRS leaders. Although a land-grab inquiry was initiated against his Jamuna Hatcheries, no further action has been taken either by police or the district administration.

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 02:19:59 pm
Next Story

Ethereum transitions to Proof-of-Stake: Four reasons why it’s better than Proof-of-Work

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

ASI asks court to impose costs on man claiming ownership of South Delhi
Qutub Minar case

ASI asks court to impose costs on man claiming ownership of South Delhi

Thane woman held for 'abusive' Facebook comments on Fadnavis' wife

Thane woman held for 'abusive' Facebook comments on Fadnavis' wife

Secunderabad: 8 dead after massive blaze breaks out at electric bike showroom

Secunderabad: 8 dead after massive blaze breaks out at electric bike showroom

A bugbear for TRS since joining BJP, Telangana MLA Rajender suspended from Assembly again

A bugbear for TRS since joining BJP, Telangana MLA Rajender suspended from Assembly again

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues
Opinion

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues

Premium
With this balloon pill, you can lose weight without surgery, control sugar spikes

With this balloon pill, you can lose weight without surgery, control sugar spikes

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week
Box office collection

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week

'Suresh never ceases to inspire, both as a partner and a parent': Priyanka Raina

'Suresh never ceases to inspire, both as a partner and a parent': Priyanka Raina

8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride

8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement