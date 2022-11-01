politics | TRS hits back at Rahul jibe on national ambition: ‘First win Amethi’

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ruled out an alliance with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and took a jibe at the TRS’s national ambitions, saying its leader K Chandrashekhar Rao was “free to imagine he was leading a national or even an international party”, and “contest elections in the US or China”, the TRS hit back.

Telangana minister, party working president, and KCR’s son K T Rama Rao called Rahul a “wannabe PM”, and said he should first win back his Lok Sabha constituency, Amethi. “International leader Rahul Gandhi who can’t even win his own parliament seat in Amethi ridicules Telangana CM KCR Ji’s national party ambitions… Wannabe PM should first convince his people to elect him as an MP,” KTR tweeted.

Rahul made the remarks while talking about the TRS renaming itself as Bharat Rashtra Samithi, at a press conference on the sidelines of the Bharat Jodo Yatra that is passing through Telangana.

Reacting to KTR’s criticism, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said there was nothing wrong in Rahul’s comments. Replying to a query at a press conference in Hyderabad, Ramesh said Rahul meant that the TRS plans, including becoming “GRS (Global Rashtra Samithi)”, had nothing to do with the Congress, and that it was free to do what it wanted in a democratic country.

“The Congress party is not a Nizam Shahi Party. We know that here in Hyderabad, the eighth Nizam sits,” the Congress leader said, in an apparent reference to KCR.

Former Congress MLA from Telangana Duddilla Sridhar Babu tweeted: “Mr KTR, Please remember that if not for Congress party and specifically Sonia ji’s, and Rahul Ji’s commitment,Telangana people’s aspirations wouldn’t have seen light of the day… Rahulji’s popularity and Gandhi family’s contribution towards nation building is invaluable and can’t be measured by a petty win or loss.”