scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

#politics | TRS hits back at Rahul jibe on national ambition: ‘First win Amethi’

The verbal attack comes a day after Rahul Gandhi had said Telangana CM KCR was “free to imagine that he was leading a national or even an international party”.

rahul gandhi ktrTelangana minister, party working president, and KCR's son K T Rama Rao called Rahul a “wannabe PM”, and said he should first win back his Lok Sabha constituency, Amethi. (Photo: Rahul Gandhi/ TRS/ Twitter)

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ruled out an alliance with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and took a jibe at the TRS’s national ambitions, saying its leader K Chandrashekhar Rao was “free to imagine he was leading a national or even an international party”, and “contest elections in the US or China”, the TRS hit back.

Telangana minister, party working president, and KCR’s son K T Rama Rao called Rahul a “wannabe PM”, and said he should first win back his Lok Sabha constituency, Amethi. “International leader Rahul Gandhi who can’t even win his own parliament seat in Amethi ridicules Telangana CM KCR Ji’s national party ambitions… Wannabe PM should first convince his people to elect him as an MP,” KTR tweeted.

Rahul made the remarks while talking about the TRS renaming itself as Bharat Rashtra Samithi, at a press conference on the sidelines of the Bharat Jodo Yatra that is passing through Telangana.

Reacting to KTR’s criticism, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said there was nothing wrong in Rahul’s comments. Replying to a query at a press conference in Hyderabad, Ramesh said Rahul meant that the TRS plans, including becoming “GRS (Global Rashtra Samithi)”, had nothing to do with the Congress, and that it was free to do what it wanted in a democratic country.

“The Congress party is not a Nizam Shahi Party. We know that here in Hyderabad, the eighth Nizam sits,” the Congress leader said, in an apparent reference to KCR.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...Premium
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...
SUVs to cement mixers, Dalit beneficiaries of TRS scheme stuck with their...Premium
SUVs to cement mixers, Dalit beneficiaries of TRS scheme stuck with their...
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...Premium
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...
How suspension bridges work, and what could have happened in Gujarat&#821...Premium
How suspension bridges work, and what could have happened in Gujarat&#821...

Former Congress MLA from Telangana Duddilla Sridhar Babu tweeted: “Mr KTR, Please remember that if not for Congress party and specifically Sonia ji’s, and Rahul Ji’s commitment,Telangana people’s aspirations wouldn’t have seen light of the day… Rahulji’s popularity and Gandhi family’s contribution towards nation building is invaluable and can’t be measured by a petty win or loss.”

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 07:50:31 pm
Next Story

Jos Buttler switches gears smartly after Alex Hales sets up a good base for England to beat NZ

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 01: Latest News
Advertisement