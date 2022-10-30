TRS ‘bribery’ claim: New court order, three arrested men sent to judicial custody

A special court for hearing cases of the Anti-Corruption Bureau has sent three people arrested for allegedly attempting to bribe four MLAs of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), now renamed Bharat Rashtra Samithi, to 14 days’ judicial custody late Saturday.

This came after the Telangana High Court set aside an earlier order of the ACB court dismissing the case for lack of evidence, and setting them free. Telangana High Court Justice C Sumalatha gave the direction in a revision petition filed by the Cyberabad police explaining the circumstances under which the arrests were made at a farmhouse in Moinabad.

After the high court order was issued Saturday evening in which the court directed the three men to surrender before the Cyberabad police, the police took K Nanda Kumar, Ramachandra Bharathi alias Satish Sharma, and D Simhayaji into custody and brought them to the office of Cyberabad police commissioner.

Another interim order issued by Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, in a petition filed by the Telangana State BJP, deferred further investigation by the police till November 4 and has directed the Centre, the State Government, Telangana Police, and TRS MLA P Rohith Reddy to file counters before November 4. Justice Reddy stated his order does not affect the other HC order directing the three accused to surrender, as it was not staying the investigation but only deferring it till November 4.

The three men, whom Cyberabad Police have said are connected with the BJP, were arrested Wednesday night from a farmhouse at Moinabad, allegedly while discussing plans to pay bribes to four TRS MLAs. Tandur MLA P Rohith Reddy tipped off the Cyberabad police who set up cameras and voice recorders to trap the three men discussing deals to pay Rs 50 to Rs 100 crore to lure TRS MLAs into the BJP.

The FIR states, on October 26, the Cyberabad police received a petition from Reddy in which he stated that on September 26 Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma and Nanda Kumar, both belonging to the BJP, met him and negotiated with him to not contest from the TRS and to join the BJP. They allegedly offered him an amount of Rs 100 crore to contest as a BJP leader and also offered to give Central Government civil contract works and high positions for monetary benefits to lure him to join the BJP. The FIR states the two men also told Reddy that if he does not join the BJP there will be criminal cases and raids by the ED and CBI and Telangana Government led by the TRS will be toppled by them.

Reddy said in his complaint he did not entertain them. On October 26, they again contacted him and said that they were coming to his farmhouse for negotiation and asked him to mobilise other TRS MLAs for offering them bribes of Rs 50 crore each to join the BJP. They also asked him and other TRS MLAs to discharge their public duties improperly and dishonestly so that the TRS Government is destabilised in lieu of money.

The FIR states that based on Reddy’s complaint, the action was taken and a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 120-B and 171 B read with Sections 171-E and 506 read with Section 34 and Section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

On its part, the BJP has accused the TRS of planting fake stories’ to malign it and divert public attention from the core issues for the Munugode bypoll to be held on November 3.