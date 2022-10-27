TRS ‘bribery’ claim: BJP says need 50-odd MLAs, what will we do with 4

A DAY after the Telangana Police claimed arrest of three people for allegedly trying to bribe four MLAs of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), now renamed Bharat Rashtra Samithi, the BJP denied having anything to do with the matter.

“It is all staged and the entire script has been dictated from Pragathi Bhavan (the Chief Minister’s residence). We demand a probe by a Supreme Court judge into this matter. We do not need to buy any MLAs,” Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said Thursday.

The men were arrested from the farmhouse of TRS Tandur MLA P Rohith Reddy in Moinabad, on Wednesday night. Police said Reddy had approached them saying that men linked to the BJP had tried to bribe him and MLAs G Balraj, Harvardhan Reddy and R Kantha Rao, to lure them into joining the BJP. The plan was to topple the TRS government of K Chandrashekar Reddy, Rohith Reddy said.

Labour and Employment Minister C Malla Reddy said: “There are no Eknath Shindes in the TRS. The BJP’s efforts to buy our MLAs miserably failed because we are not for sale.” (In Maharashtra, Shinde split the Shiv Sena to form a government with the BJP.)

Scoffing at the claim, BJP leader P Vishnuvardhan Reddy wondered how the BJP could bring down the KCR government with four MLAs. “There is no logic in these accusations. We have only three MLAs in Telangana. We need at least half the 100-odd ruling party legislators to bring down the government. What will we do with four MLAs?” he said.

The BJP has filed a writ petition in the High Court seeking a SIT probe into the case.

Telangana PCC chairperson Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said it was the TRS that had started “the culture of buying MLAs” in the state and the BJP was taking it forward. “The TRS purchased several of our MLAs. The BJP is doing the same thing,” he said.

The three men arrested on Wednesday were Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, a native of Delhi; Nanda Kumar, a native of Hyderabad; and Simhayaji Swami of Tirupati. Rohith Reddy claimed that Bharati and Kumar, who are allegedly associated with the BJP, first approached him on September 26 and tried to bribe him to join the BJP with an offer of Rs 100 crore, government contracts and other benefits. As per the FIR filed by the BRS MLA, the two told him that if he did not join the BJP, he would face criminal cases and raids by the Enforcement Directorate and CBI, while the Telangana government would be brought down.

As per Rohith Reddy, he did not entertain them then, but on Wednesday, they again contacted him and said they were coming to his farmhouse for negotiations and asked him to mobilise other TRS MLAs, offering now Rs 50 crore each to join the BJP. They allegedly also asked the TRS MLAs to discharge their public duties “improperly and dishonestly” so as to “destabilise” the KCR government.

The FIR states that based on the complaint, a case was registered under IPC Sections 120-B, 171 B read with 171-E, 506 read with 34, and Section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Of the four TRS MLAs allegedly offered bribes, three – Rohith Reddy, Rega Kantha Rao and B Harshvardhan Reddy – incidentally were elected on Congress ticket in the December 2018 Assembly elections. In June 2019, they joined the TRS along with nine other Congress MLAs. The fourth MLA, Guvvala Balaraju, was elected on a TRS ticket from Achampet.



Rohith Reddy incidentally was first with Chiranjeevi’s Praja Rajyam Party and then joined the TRS when Telangana was formed. Denied a ticket for polls, he was involved in several tussles, eventually leading to his expulsion. He then joined the Congress. Since returning to the TRS, he has been in a public war of words with old nemesis Mahender Reddy, with the two often accusing each other of corruption.

There has been talk lately that the TRS might not renominate Rohith Reddy from Tundur for the coming Assembly elections and choose Mahender Reddy, who has won from the seat earlier. As per TRS sources, with his role in Wednesday’s high drama, Rohith Reddy might have made his position stronger. BJP leaders claimed that after the police raid at his farmhouse, Reddy drove straight to Pragathi Bhavan to meet CM KCR.