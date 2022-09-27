TRS begins ‘aatmeeya sammelan’ programme to reach out to communities separately

The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) is reaching out to voters of different communities to discuss the welfare schemes meant specifically for each one of them. The party will be holding meetings with Dalits, Muslims, and Christians as part of the programme — ‘aatmeeya sammelan’ — ahead of the upcoming Munugode bypoll necessitated by the resignation of Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on August 2. The same will be implemented across the state for the Assembly elections next year, it is learnt.

The first such convention meant for Dalits was held in Munugode on Monday. Former Koosukuntla MLA Prabhakar Reddy, who most likely will be nominated by the TRS to contest from Munugode, told The Indian Express Tuesday that these meetings are like family gatherings.

“A few people from the community gather outside the village and we discuss the benefits they received from TRS government’s welfare programmes. The beneficiaries share their experiences. We share food and disperse. It is a very effective way of reaching out to the people,” he said.

Reddy said that it was not caste or religion-based meetings but a gathering of beneficiaries who would like to share their experiences with community members.

Similar events will also be organised for Muslims and Christians later this week. Sources said the party’s focus is on Dalit voters in the six mandals of Munugode Assembly constituency.

“Beneficiaries of various communities from outside Munugode who got benefited from the welfare schemes of the TRS government are also joining these meetings where they share how their experiences,” said Chennur MLA Balka Suman.

Later this week, Dalit MLAs of the party will be camping in Munugode to reach out to the community members. On Tuesday, beneficiaries of Dalita Bandhu scheme from neighbouring Nalgonda constituency arrived in Munugode to share their experiences. The TRS government is extending the Dalita Bandhu scheme to about 600 Dalit families in Munugode.

The SC population in Munugode mandal is about 21 per cent as per the 2011 census; 2.5 per cent are Muslims (about 20,000 voters), and 1.5 per cent are Christians. According to former MLA Prabhakar Reddy, about 50 per cent of the voters in the constituency belong to BCs.

Energy Minister G Jagdish Reddy who is camping in the constituency said that all TRS MLAs and leaders are talking about the welfare schemes of the TRS government implemented in the last eight years and how they have become models for other states to follow. “There is a scheme for each and every community and we are reaching out to all of them,” he said.