scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

State chief removed but no replacement: Trinamool Congress latest Tripura trouble tells story of party

A veteran leader known for his organisational skills, Bhowmik, 57, joined the Congress in the late 1970s. However, in his long political career, he has also built a reputation for restlessness, moving parties as per their fortunes.

The TMC has removed Tripura state president Subal Bhowmik over inadequate performance. (Credits: Facebook @Subal Bhowmik)

The problems of the Trinamool Congress in Tripura seem to be mounting. Two months after failing to make any impact in the Assembly bypolls, and two weeks after its general secretary Baptu Chakraborty joined the Congress with over 2,000 supporters, the party has removed its state president Subal Bhowmik over inadequate performance.

A veteran leader known for his organisational skills, Bhowmik, 57, joined the Congress in the late 1970s. However, in his long political career, he has also built a reputation for restlessness, moving parties as per their fortunes.

In 1999, he first moved to the TMC on its debut in the state, but returned to the Congress after it failed to take off. In 2008, he won from Sonamura as a Congress MLA.

When delimitation and consequent changes caused him to lose the seat in 2013, Bhowmik left the Congress and formed the Tripura Pragatisheel Grameen Congress, blaming the Congress leadership for his defeat and warning that it could never come to power in the state.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and mythPremium
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth
Known to be close to party bosses, Ghulam Nabi Azad now an unlikely rebelPremium
Known to be close to party bosses, Ghulam Nabi Azad now an unlikely rebel
Twitter stonewalls Parliamentary panel queries, gets a week to respondPremium
Twitter stonewalls Parliamentary panel queries, gets a week to respond
Year later, Afghan media struggles to survive: ‘no law, only restrictions’Premium
Year later, Afghan media struggles to survive: ‘no law, only restrictions’
Also Read |Newsmaker | Biplab Deb’s confidant, new Tripura BJP chief Rajib Bhattacharjee has task cut out

By July 2021, Bhowmik was in the TMC.

The TMC announced his removal as Tripura president on August 24, effective immediately, sharing no reason for it.

TMC general secretary and in-charge of Tripura Rajib Banerjee later told the media that Bhowmik was dropped due to poor performance, and that a review showing the party had hit “rock bottom” in the bypolls had reflected badly on Bhowmik. “We realised that we had failed to expand the party organisation as much as we should have. We should have reached the grass-root level in a bigger way. Those whom we trusted and reposed responsibility in, failed,” Banerjee said, adding that they had arrived at the decision to remove Bhowmik after long discussions with leaders in Agartala and Kolkata.

Advertisement

Bhowmik, however, claims no one in the party discussed anything with him, or intimated him about the removal.

Banerjee incidentally seemed to contradict himself, saying they were looking to appoint a “worthy, efficient, promising” leader with “foresight”, and adding that Bhowmik had all of the above qualities and was still an asset for the party. Refusing to specify the complaints against Bhowmik, Banerjee said: “Some things can’t be said in the public.”

Other Pulse Reads |Ghulam Nabi Azad’s next move: His own party

This seemingly contradictory stand is reflective of the TMC’s limited choices when it comes to Tripura, where it has few local leaders and is yet to find a replacement for Bhowmik. It was noted that one senior leader, former Prakash Das, was not present when the announcement of Bhowmik’s removal was made.

Advertisement

Party leaders admit that the defection of Baptu Chakraborty just recently also shows that more than Bhowmik, the problem might lie with how the TMC is running the state unit.

“The party performed very well in the civic body polls last year and emerged as the main contender to the BJP. But for the next five months, there was hardly any party activity here, with the high command busy with other states. Their activities resumed only before the Assembly by-elections, and naturally, the prospects plummeted,” a TMC leader said.

Another TMC leader pointed out that the party was yet to expand its organisational base till the booth level, despite TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s claims of finishing this by December.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Other leaders are apprehensive of the impact of the recent Enforcement Department action in West Bengal, with alleged riches tumbling out of closets of senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee. Several fear that more TMC leaders might be on their way to other parties.

Observers believe the TMC that had real prospects in Tripura, with its large Bengali-speaking population, has squandered them by taking the state lightly due to its smaller geographical size compared to West Bengal.

Advertisement

Recently, Banerjee didn’t endear himself to many residents when he compared Tripura to “a few districts of West Bengal” in size, arguing that the party would have no trouble establishing itself in the state ahead of the 2023 elections.

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 03:30:37 pm
Next Story

Skincare alert: Dietary dos and don’ts to control rosacea naturally

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

Premium
Sonali Phogat’s death: ‘Drug peddler’, beach shack owner detained

Sonali Phogat’s death: ‘Drug peddler’, beach shack owner detained

Kerala: Girls told to remove innerwear get another chance to write NEET exam

Kerala: Girls told to remove innerwear get another chance to write NEET exam

Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industry

Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industry

Premium
Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam
Bollywood Rewind

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam

Contract ended, China firm claims damages, Indian Railways replies with counter
ICYMI

Contract ended, China firm claims damages, Indian Railways replies with counter

Premium
Is papaya good for managing diabetes and heart health?

Is papaya good for managing diabetes and heart health?

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 27: Latest News
Advertisement