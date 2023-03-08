scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023
TIPRA Motha-BJP talks resume, Amit Shah joins meeting with Pradyot Debbarma in Agartala

The BJP top brass is learnt to have offered the TIPRA chief three Cabinet berths. Before the meeting, Pradyot tweeted, “Tipra has not compromised! Wait and watch.”

Following a visit to the Tripura Sundari temple in Udaipur, Gomati district, Shah arrived at the guest house almost two hours after Debbarma. (File)
TIPRA Motha-BJP talks resume, Amit Shah joins meeting with Pradyot Debbarma in Agartala
Barely two hours after the new BJP-led government in Tripura took oath in Agartala at an event attended by the BJP top brass, including Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister joined a top-level meeting with TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Debbarma.

Pradyot Debbarma Interview |‘There is a fundamental shift in the Hindu-Bengali voter pattern towards the BJP’

About half an hour after the swearing-in ceremony ended at the Swami Vivekananda Maidan, Debbarma was seen entering the state guest house where Shah and BJP president J P Nadda are staying. Earlier in the day, he tweeted his photo with party president B K Hrangkhawl. “Tipra has not compromised! Wait and watch,” he tweeted.

Following a visit to the Tripura Sundari temple in Udaipur, Gomati district, Shah arrived at the guest house almost two hours after Debbarma. The meeting is learnt to have started at 2 pm and among those in attendance is Assam Chief Minister and BJP’s North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) chairperson Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sources said BJP had offered three Cabinet berths to Motha, one more than what it offered its alliance partner Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) in 2018. The IPFT has one Cabinet minister this time, having managed to win just one seat in the recently concluded election. BJP insiders said the party was trying to get TIPRA Motha on its side to ensure smooth sailing in the state in next year’s general elections. One of Tripura’s two parliamentary seats is reserved for tribals, making TIPRA Motha a favourite to win it. If TIPRA Motha does not join the government, it will become the principal Opposition party in the Assembly as it has 13 seats, two more than the CPI(M).

Also Read |As BJP returns to power in Tripura, panel on tribal rights still to complete work 5 years later

TIPRA Motha was floated in 2021 with the call for a state of “Greater Tipraland”. But the nature of its core demand has undergone quite a few changes. Discussions between Debbarma and Amit Shah had ended on an inconclusive note before the elections. Over the weekend, the BJP again began its attempts to get TIPRA Motha on board. Sarma on Saturday said the BJP was “prepared to talk” to the party about everything except the Greater Tipraland demand.

The following day, Debbarma reiterated that his party was open to discussions only if “constitutional solutions” for tribal welfare were on the table and given in writing. Debbarma said he was ready to sit down with the BJP but the dialogue had to be about Constitutional rights on land; political, economic, and linguistic rights; and the rights of tribal samaj patis or clan leaders.

First published on: 08-03-2023 at 16:35 IST
