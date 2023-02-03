Left Front manifesto for Tripura includes promises made by BJP in 2018, common minimum programme with Cong soon

Two weeks before Tripura goes to Assembly elections, the Opposition Left Front (LF) Friday announced its election manifesto with 81 poll promises for different segments, including commitment to protect democracy and civil rights.

If the LF and the Congress — which are fighting the 2023 Assembly polls on a seat-sharing arrangement — were voted to power, the LF promises, it will provide welfare to those affected by political violence, ensure workers’ and farmers’ welfare, increase employment, expand scope of education, sports, arts, culture and social security, introduce special initiatives for unemployed youths and government employees, boost public healthcare, empower SCs, STs, OBCs and women, develop infrastructure, eliminate intoxicating drugs and provide a corruption-free, pro-people administration.

Also in Political Pulse | Left Front grants one Congress wish, but sticks to 13 seats for it in Tripura, signals won’t give more

The CPI(M)-led LF is the first among the major parties to have announced its election manifesto. The Congress and the LF would declare a Common Minimum Programme on February 6, as well as make a joint appeal to people to vote for them to defeat the ruling BJP.

Addressing a press conference in Agartala, Tripura LF convener Narayan Kar listed out the Front’s poll promises and said their thrust over five years will be in recruiting at least 2.5 lakh people in government, semi-government and private sectors, along with free electricity of up to 50 units per family, land allotment to all landless people, jobs for 10,323 retrenched school teachers and contractual employees fired by the BJP regime, no privatisation of government educational institutions and highest possible autonomy for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) through constitutional amendments.

Many of the promises the LF has made were in the BJP’s 2018 Vision Document, which it later abandoned, including permanent jobs for 10,323 retrenched teachers, an AIIMS-like hospital in Tripura, etc.

Terming the 300 poll promises in the BJP’s 2018 Vision Document as having been a ‘jumla’, the LF leader said the state is teetering on the brink of disaster under the BJP’s watch.

The LF also said that it is keeping its doors open for an “understanding” with the TIPRA Motha, even as the deadline for withdrawing nominations is over. “We appealed to them even after announcing our candidates, and are ready for some arrangement. We want to defeat the BJP and agree that highest possible autonomy for TTAADC is a must,” the CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury told reporters.

Advertisement

He added that the LF feels Article 244A of the Constitution, which is being proposed by some parties, and has provisions for Cabinet, Council and such, is a lollipop without any power to govern. Hence, the LF is demanding political power, and not a Cabinet.

Looking Northeast | Left, Congress put history behind for a new chapter in Tripura

Article 244A allows provisions for creating an ‘autonomous state’ within Assam in certain tribal areas. It was the basis for the creation of Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh from Assam.

In an oblique reference to the TIPRA Motha, Chaudhury said, “Some friends are asking for a constitutional solution. We want it as well. The 125th Amendment proposal is pending in Parliament for five years. We want to provide socio-cultural and economic development within a constitutional framework, without affecting Tripura’s territoriality. We shall fight and achieve it in the future.”

Advertisement

The 125th Amendment has provisions for greater financial autonomy for the ADC, including direct funding.

Also Read | No breakthrough on alliance, TIPRA Motha to contest 42 of 60 seats in Tripura

Asked about his party views on the TIPRA Motha’s Greater Tipraland call, he said, “The IPFT’s Tipraland slogan was a hoax. I’m sure others have learnt from it… We have heard that others [like the Motha] have stepped back from demanding a separate state, and are now saying their call for a Greater Tipraland would not affect the state’s territory. So, our appeal stands. If we can get together, we’ll do whatever is possible and needed, by compelling the Centre.”

The CPI(M) leader’s comments are crucial as though his party’s goal seems different from that of the Motha, the means — constitutional demand for the development of tribal areas — appear the same for both.