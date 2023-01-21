Tripura polls 2023: Ahead of election, TIPRA Motha applies to EC for registration

With less than a month to go for the Tripura Assembly elections on February 16, TIPRA Motha, the party headed by royal scion Pradyot Manikya Debbarma, is in the process of registering its name with the Election Commission (EC).

As a part of the registration process, the party published public notices in two newspapers on January 6 and January 8. Citing those notices, the EC on Thursday invited objections to TIPRA Motha’s registration till January 25. On Thursday, the EC announced that it had reduced the time frame for inviting objections to the registration of new parties in the poll-going states of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland, where it announced elections on Wednesday.

“The commission has announced the general elections for the Legislative Assemblies of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura on January 18, 2023. As per prevalent and consistent practice, the commission has given a relaxation and has reduced the notice period from 30 days to seven days for the parties who have published their public notice on or before 18.01.2023,” the EC said in a statement.

In the last Autonomous District Council (ADC) election in 2021, the party had fought under the symbol of the now-defunct National Socialist Party of Tripura that had broken away from the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT).